A draft of the Request for Proposals (RFP) document that outlines what Paducah and McCracken County’s requirements are for an upgraded 911 radio system has been received.
Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan and McCracken County Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle are currently reviewing the RFP document to make sure it meets the city and county’s needs and specifications before publishing the request for telecommunications companies to submit proposals, Jordan told the 911 Communication Oversight Committee at its meeting Tuesday morning.
Questions arose as to whether the county’s fiscal court and Paducah’s city commission would need, or have a chance, to approve the language in the RFP before it is released to the public for companies to submit proposals.
Jordan and Doolittle, along with each of the five members of the joint city-county 911 Communication Oversight Committee, each have copies of the RFP document for review purposes. However, Jordan advised not making additional copies to limit the chance of the document being prematurely released to the public or jeopardizing the RFP process.
Earlier this year, members of the McCracken County Fiscal Court asked to review the RFP draft when it was submitted to approve the language in the document. County Commissioner Eddie Jones, who is on the 911 committee, said the RFP’s list of upgrade requirements would ultimately guide how much upgrades would cost, and what the county’s share of upgrade costs would be.
“I would think, if I weren’t a part of this committee, that I would want the opportunity to review it and say it’s OK before it becomes the gospel of the project,” Jones said, speaking on behalf of his fellow fiscal court members.
City Commissioner and 911 Communications Oversight Committee member Carol Gault said the city commission typically does not review RFPs before those documents are released publicly.
Jordan said it was his impression that he and Doolittle would review the RFP and issue a recommendation to the 911 Communications Oversight Committee on whether to approve the RFP for release.
Gault also brought up the potential of a 911 agency, similar to Paducah and McCracken County’s Joint Sewer Agency, being established to manage aspects of the 911 system when Paducah and McCracken County become full partners in ownership of the system.
What authority this proposed seven-member 911 agency would have over the existing 911 center and 911 dispatchers still needs to be legally evaluated.
As part of a dispatcher’s job, a dispatcher has access to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a database where law enforcement and criminal justice agencies can search information from across the country about things such as stolen property, missing persons, and criminal histories.
To comply with FBI guidelines and a 2019 Kentucky State Police audit, Paducah’s 911 center is now a division under the authority of the Paducah Police Department. Dispatchers also have to fall under the chain of command of a sworn law enforcement officer. Currently, Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird is the top of this chain of command.
Jones said his preference for the 911 center would be for the 911 dispatch center to ultimately be under the authority of the proposed 911 agency.
“I believe the best way to make 911 services more economical to the taxpayer is to include more users, and if we create this new agency, then I think other communities surrounding us would be more interested in joining a new independent agency as opposed to joining the city of Paducah or the county,” Jones said.
Jones said there have been “light discussions” with some neighboring community leaders about a potential regional 911 system.
Gault, who sits on the JSA board, said that board typically does not handle employment issues, and day-to-day employment decisions are typically handled by the JSA executive director.
She also sat on the former Paducah-McCracken County E911 Board for six years, and said the board essentially served as director of the 911 center. She said that board was probably the most time-consuming of all of the boards she has served on, and had the most legal fees of any board she’s been a member of.
“[E911 Board attorney Stacey Blankenship] essentially served, as I recall, as the HR director for the [E911] department because there’s so much room for things to happen. It’s constant crisis management, is what I learned,” Gault said.
In addition to questions over whether a 911 agency would have the authority to hire and fire dispatchers, Gault also asked about whether such an agency would be able to collect operational fees independently of other city or county agencies. One option that has been explored to help fund the annual cost of operating the 911 center and system is to add a fee to all Paducah Water meters.
