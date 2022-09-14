A draft of the Request for Proposals (RFP) document that outlines what Paducah and McCracken County’s requirements are for an upgraded 911 radio system has been received.

Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan and McCracken County Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle are currently reviewing the RFP document to make sure it meets the city and county’s needs and specifications before publishing the request for telecommunications companies to submit proposals, Jordan told the 911 Communication Oversight Committee at its meeting Tuesday morning.

