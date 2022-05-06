In conjunction with the Kentucky Derby, The Water of Life festival is Saturday, celebrating Kentucky business, culture and the community.
The festival, named for the meaning of the Gaelic phrase for whiskey, is set to start at 12:30 p.m. and run until the beginning of the 148{sup}th{/sup} Running for the Roses.
The event will be separated into three areas. The 100 block will have children’s activities, vendors, an outdoor bar after 1 p.m. and many other things throughout the day, including a stick horse race for all ages at 2:30 p.m. with signups from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
This area’s children’s activities include a kid’s corner with bouncy houses, balloon animals, crafts, and many other activities for all ages, with a sitting area for parents to relax.
“I want people to know this is a family event, too,” Brian Shemwell, the organizer of the event and owner of Barrel and Bond, said. “Its why were closing the streets and doing things like putt-putt golf. This event is meant for folks who have kids who may not be able to venture out a whole lot.”
Vendors will be lined up along the northwest side of lower Broadway. Among the vendors are artists, local breweries and wineries and local nonprofits.
There is also the 200 block with a hat contest at 3 p.m., barbecue and live music from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., featuring Ryan Gilchrist, Kayla Little, and Reverend Record and the Confluence.
“The festival is meant to be a celebration of Kentucky culture that just happens to have occurred on Derby day,” Shemwell said.
“This first year, the idea behind it is to celebrate all things Kentucky, which is horse racing, family values, of which the festival has a large component dedicated to children and children’s activities, and then of course, food, drink and our finest export, bourbon whiskey with a presence of local Kentucky breweries and wineries. “
One of the downtown businesses that are participating is the Over/Under sports bar on Broadway Street.
They are headlining many of the events in one of the three sections of the event, specifically the 300 block activities.
“We have live music that will be happening at 1:30 p.m.with Kayla Hawkins and at 2:30 p.m. with Leight July,” Blake Calhoun, one of the owners of Over/Under said.
“We’ve got nine hole pop up putt golf and then we’re gonna have various yard games like corn hole, horseshoes, things like that out front.”
Many of the businesses can’t wait for the event to begin, seeing the people it will bring to them.
“We’re just always excited to participate in anything going on downtown,” Calhoun said.
“It’s going to bring public down here. We always talked about how getting people downtown is the hardest thing to do. It doesn’t matter where they go. As long as they come down here, eventually, they’ll find out about you. We are excited to participate.”
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.