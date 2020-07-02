A pair of Paducah bars opened their doors, bottles and taps for the first time in months Wednesday as patrons returned to the watering holes following a shutdown for COVID-19.
With the bar having been closed to the public since March, the Paducah Beer Werks staff was excited to get to pouring again.
“We are absolutely ecstatic to be opening back up,” general manager Foster Stacy said. “It was a nice summer vacation but we’re stoked (to be back).”
Barrel and Bond owner Brian Shemwell is of the same mind.
“I’m thrilled to get back at it but, at the same time, I’d be lying if I said there weren’t concerns,” said Shemwell, who also works in health data and analytics. “We’re taking a lot of measures to keep everyone just as safe as we possibly can.”
These reopenings are accompanied by enhanced health and safety practices and precautions.
Not wearing a mask is a deal breaker at Barrel and Bond, Shemwell said. While he knows it could ruffle some feathers, he believes it’s the right thing to do.
“I have a responsibility not only to the public but to my staff to keep as many people as I can safe,” he added. “We have to be diligent about what we’re doing in our daily lives and how we try to protect people.”
Additionally, all employees and customers — unless seated — will wear masks; a host will seat patrons; and ordering at the bar will not be available. Shemwell also has put markers on the floor to enforce social distancing and has plans to add outdoor seating so that he can stay under 50% capacity indoors.
At PBW all of the tables will be a minimum of 8 feet apart; all customers and employees in the dining room must wear masks unless seated; hand-sanitizing stations have been set up around the bar; and more outdoor seating has been set up to accommodate a demand for socially distant seating at less than 50% capacity.
Stacy hopes that all of this, plus increased signage to communicate the practices, will ease people’s concerns about going out again.
“I don’t want people to feel discouraged from going out and grabbing a bite to eat,” he said. “We want you to actually be safe here at Paducah Beer Werks and not just feel like it.”
PBW is making special programming efforts in hopes of reigniting interest in going out.
PBW will be continuing its efforts to support local music by hosting concerts — with all patrons to be seated at tables and observing the same dining room practices — and projecting live video of the stage for customers seated outdoors.
“We’ve noticed throughout this pandemic that’s a service that hasn’t been provided — you can’t go to concerts, you can’t congregate in a crowded room,” Stacy said. “We love to showcase local bands who play original music.”
The first of these shows will be 7-10 p.m. Friday with local group A Different Sound taking the stage. Seating reservations for the event can be made by calling 270-933-1265.
Shemwell just opened the bourbon bar in December and is ready to see his regulars, but he knows safety is paramount to this business — and local economy — relaunch.
“We’re excited to be open and to see our old friends and regulars again. The only thing that we’re asking from a safety point is that everybody plays their part and does what they can to protect their fellow men and women. Otherwise, if we don’t, businesses everywhere are under a real threat of another lockdown.”
