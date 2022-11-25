Holiday Merchants_PIC2

Mayor George Bray — or an Elf on the Shelf doll fashioned in his likeness — sits by a decal for the upcoming Peppermint Trail in downtown Paducah. The Peppermint Trail runs through December, and visitors downtown can currently follow the sidewalk decals to local businesses participating in holiday seasonal promotions. Those who find the above-pictured doll are entered into a raffle for a prize on Dec. 23.

 Contributed photo

Paducah’s downtown merchants are drawing customers in several ways, including turning the mayor into a 12-inch-tall doll hiding in various stores.

“Bray on a Sleigh” gives the better-known “Elf on the Shelf” — the Christmas tradition from a 2004 children’s book — a business suit and facial hair akin to Mayor George Bray.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In