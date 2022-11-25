Paducah’s downtown merchants are drawing customers in several ways, including turning the mayor into a 12-inch-tall doll hiding in various stores.
“Bray on a Sleigh” gives the better-known “Elf on the Shelf” — the Christmas tradition from a 2004 children’s book — a business suit and facial hair akin to Mayor George Bray.
The scavenger hunt has raised over $1,000 so far, and a drawing will be held among those who have found the doll during a raffle Dec. 23.
The promotion event — with clues to the doll’s location on the Paducah Main Street Facebook page — is one of many ways businesses near Broadway are voicing their presence.
As one example, Johnson Bar on South Third Street is redecorating to a Home Alone Christmas Pop-Up bar for December.
For this week’s Small Business Saturday, several downtown merchants are adapting Christmas themes for a Storybook Holiday Saturday, with giveaways and discounts accompanying costumed retailers.
“We’re the official headquarters for the North Pole, so Santa will be here,” said Susie Coiner, owner of BBQ & More, a gift shop at 321 Broadway St. that is decorating with a Peppermint Trail theme and offering sample and gift wrapping giveaways.
Coiner, who’s been downtown for 13 years and in retail for her “entire life,” said she expected good traffic.
“We have the best customers and a strong community that supports its local businesses, and we look forward to serving them again this holiday season,” she said.
Karen Harris, owner of With Love, From Kentucky at 106 Broadway, said her gift shop is adopting a “Cat in the Hat” theme with discounts on soap and candy items, among others. Beginning Dec. 1, the store pivots to a “Twelve Days of Christmas” theme.
Having just opened in April, Harris said, “This is my first holiday season (downtown).”
“I wasn’t sure what a holiday rush would mean, but we’ve been pleasantly surprised with how things have gone since we’ve opened,” she said. “Right now, it feels busy, and there’s a lot of energy downtown.”
Jeff Canter, board chairman for the Paducah Main Street program, said regular meetings with merchants have gauged community feedback and kept the energy going.
“Other merchants stop in regularly,” Harris said. “I’ve got my head down working, and they always check to see how we’re doing, so along with the meetings, that’s valuable.”
Canter said the board’s focus is increasing awareness for downtown businesses — including those not just on Broadway.
“We’ve had good participation over the last eight-to-nine months (of meetings), so that helps get everyone on the same page to help retailers know what everyone else is doing,” said Canter, also an architect at Peck, Flannery, Gream, Warren (PFGW) Architects.
“Downtown is the heart of any city, and the merchants are the heart of any downtown. That is no different here in Paducah,” Bray told The Sun.
“It’s important the city of Paducah and my fellow citizens support these merchants who make their living every day from the foot traffic of downtown. Every business has to compete, and I want to support our downtown merchants by giving them every opportunity to be successful.”
For more information, visit the Facebook pages for Main Street (Facebook.com/PaducahMainStreet) and Beautiful Paducah (Facebook.com/BeautifulPaducah).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.