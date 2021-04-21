Innovations Branding House CEO Todd Duff described the community and local first responders as “absolutely unbelievable,” following a Monday afternoon fire at the company’s downtown Paducah building.
“For one, all of the responders were awesome. I mean, they worked hard all day. I have a picture of them sitting the parking lot just kind of collapsed. Like, it was an all day project,” Duff told The Sun.
“And, on top of that, is the amount of outpouring from the community. We had former employees show up. We had former clients. We had neighbors. We’ve gotten offered office spaces all over town. It’s been unbelievable. Literally, competitors have called up and said, ‘What do we need to do for you?’ It’s been remarkable.”
The three-story building at 612 Broadway, which houses the marketing agency and four apartments, sustained damage in Monday’s fire. The cause was still under investigation by the Paducah Fire Department as of Tuesday.
“We’re expecting insurance company investigators on site today ... we will work together with them to try to piece together what happened, and hopefully, have an answer sometime here in the near future,” Fire Chief Steve Kyle said Tuesday. He reported Monday there were no injuries.
He said building sustained some heavy damage.
“Certainly, it has a lot of smoke damage,” Kyle said.
“It has some fire damage there on the back. The unfortunate piece is, because of the window that’s on that back side of the building, the fire did penetrate inside the building there in those areas, so it’s got some significant fire and smoke damage, but I don’t think it’s anything that can’t be repaired.”
As for the building occupants, American Red Cross volunteers were on scene Monday to assess the needs of the tenants affected, as confirmed by Linda Porter, disaster program manager for its Western Kentucky chapter.
One of the tenants, Sara Busch, was appreciative of the Red Cross’ efforts.
She was just married to her husband, Ryan Busch, on Sunday, and they lived in one of the building’s apartments with their dog, Jax. Busch noted it’s “definitely not” what you expect the day after your wedding.
Her sister set up a fundraiser on Facebook to assist the newlyweds with their immediate needs, and it garnered more than $3,000 from donors.
“Our kitchen, back porch and dining room were completely damaged by the flames. The rest of our house received smoke damage,” she told The Sun.
They were placed in a hotel temporarily, while they search for a new home, thanks to the “wonderful, generous” support of the Red Cross and their renters’ insurance. The apartment needs restoration after the fire, Busch said, so they would be unable to move in for an indeterminable amount of time.
“Our sister’s fundraiser has taken my breathe away. The generosity of the community is outstanding and something I cannot express my gratitude enough for. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be going toward the food, clothing and relocation of our family in this time,” she said.
Busch said it’s already helped them to get what’s needed to clean their clothing, get temporary clothing until then, to eat and move their belongings.
“The security and hope that the fundraiser has provided has made the whole process easier to cope with,” she added.
Meanwhile, for Innovations Branding House, Duff said the business’ team came up with a plan for moving forward, and noted it is “pretty used” to working remotely because of COVID-19. It was reestablishing servers, while the company’s photo and video studio will run out of his restoration shop.
Duff, who also owns the building, didn’t know the timeline for repair yet.
