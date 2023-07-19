A round of severe weather swept across the region Tuesday, producing strong wind, heavy rain and thunder. The storms brought tornado warnings to the area, including Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky, and Massac and Pope counties in Illinois.

In Paducah, tornado sirens sounded during the storms. People reported downed trees, and debris strewn across lawns, both in Paducah and the surrounding area. In Hopkinsville, a potential tornado touched down, but a survey crew will have to assess the damage for more information.

