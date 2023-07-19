A round of severe weather swept across the region Tuesday, producing strong wind, heavy rain and thunder. The storms brought tornado warnings to the area, including Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky, and Massac and Pope counties in Illinois.
In Paducah, tornado sirens sounded during the storms. People reported downed trees, and debris strewn across lawns, both in Paducah and the surrounding area. In Hopkinsville, a potential tornado touched down, but a survey crew will have to assess the damage for more information.
In Massac County, more of the same — trees and downed power lines. One family said the wind lifted a trampoline in their front yard, taking out several power lines. Marlin Chambers was in her hallway when the storm ripped through the area.
“This is the first time I can say I was really scared,” Chambers said.
In Ballard County, Margaret Atteberry and Christina Downing from South Carolina were headed on a vacation to Branson, Missouri, when they had to take shelter in a local coffee shop due to the storm. They said they had made the trip before, but had never experienced anything like this.
“We get heavy rain from hurricanes,” said Atteberry. “We don’t get tornadoes.”
Additionally, power outages were reported across the region. Among these outages, Gibson Electric said Tuesday afternoon’s storms caused outages for 6,552 homes and businesses in Gibson, Obion, Dyer, and Lake counties in Tennessee. Hickman and Carlisle counties in Kentucky also saw outages.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative said the storm caused 71 separate outages “affecting just over 3,500 consumer-members,” as shared on its Facebook page. Later on Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m., JPEC said it had 44 outages affecting 238 consumer-members.
“Restoration will continue (through) the night. We appreciate your patience as our crews work as SAFE and quick as possible,” JPEC added in a Facebook post.
Reporters Arriyonna Allen, Jane Kim and Jeremiah Hatcher contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.