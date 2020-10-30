Dorothy Holt was shocked when she received the news that she had breast cancer in 2001. She had a routine mammogram that showed a small lump in her breast. Holt did not have a history of breast cancer in her family and did not feel the abnormal lump in her breast.
To treat her breast cancer, Holt went through radiation and had a lumpectomy which led to remission for Holt’s breast cancer up until this year. Holt had taken preventative measurements each year since her first breast cancer diagnosis and was committed to her regular mammograms and doctor checkups.
“I was doing well and then felt a lump in my breast. I knew something was wrong. That’s when I had a call with my doctor to get it checked out,” said Holt.
Holt had a mammogram, ultrasound and a needle biopsy from Dr. Kristen Williams at Baptist Health Paducah which indicated that her breast cancer had returned. She quickly took action and had a double mastectomy based on Dr. Williams’ recom-mendation.
Dr. Williams informed Holt about her surgery and what she should expect. Holt was aware that it would likely be more mentally challenging than physically challenging to have both of her breasts removed. As she recalls waking up from surgery Holt said,“I actually expected to be in more pain than I was. It was not nearly as bad as I expected.”
It was Holt’s experience at Baptist Health Paducah that made her second journey with breast cancer bearable and successful in her eyes.
“My experience has been wonderful. The care was good 20 years ago during my first cancer treatment but the care today is completely different in the best way. The technology and what they can do for breast health is so much better. The staff has been so helpful and Dr. Williams has been great. She is a wonderful surgeon,” said Holt.
Holt was relieved to hear she could receive the care she needed close to home through Baptist Health Paducah. She was very pleased with her experience and the staff who helped her navigate her journey with breast cancer. She initially worked with Mindy Cartwright, a breast navigator at Baptist Health Paducah, who assured Holt that there would be someone with her the entire time during her needle biopsy.
Also, Cartwright helped make Holt’s procedure for a genetic study and blood work a simple and straight forward process. From that point forward, Dr. Williams educated Holt about her options and recommended she have a double mastectomy to ensure cancer would not return in her breasts.
Today, Holt continues to recover from her double mastectomy and though she is more tired than normal, she continues to improve each and every day.
After going through her journey with breast cancer, Holt encourages women to get a yearly mammogram and take preventative measurements. If they are diagnosed with breast cancer, Holt encourages women to find a support group of people who can encourage them and go through the journey with them.
She also encourages women to, “not be afraid to talk to their doctor about their breast health. And if you would like a second opinion, don’t be afraid to find another doctor.”
