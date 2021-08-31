The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to be out of service until Thursday following its closure around noon Monday due to a mechanical failure, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Motorists relying on the ferry can check its operating status by calling 731-793-0210 or online at www.facebook.com/DorenaHickman Ferry/.
The ferry operates from Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Round-trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes and vehicles pulling trailers.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. In addition to providing a link between Kentucky and Missouri for daily commuters and farmers, the ferry serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a route between southeast Missouri and the fishing and recreation areas nearby Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee.
