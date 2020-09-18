A Livingston County man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, in regards to a triple murder case where two men and a woman were shot to death in late 2018.
Jackie Doom, 31, pleaded guilty on Aug. 19 in Livingston Circuit Court to three counts of murder in the December 2018 deaths of 38-year-old January Stone, 28-year-old Robert Belt Jr. and 49-year-old Johnny Mallory. The shooting occurred at a home on Stringtown Road in Livingston County, and all three victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
“There is nothing I can do to take back what happened that night — definitely made the wrong decision,” Doom said during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.
Doom also said he doesn’t ever expect to be forgiven, but prays for the families like he prays for his own. He added that he’s going to “live for God,” wherever he ends up.
He joined Wednesday’s sentencing by videoconferencing from the Marshall County Detention Center. Members of the victims’ families also made impact statements for the sentencing, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins.
“I’m very satisfied with the outcome,” Ovey-Wiggins told The Sun. “I think the outcome is appropriate. Their punishment is appropriate.”
Doom will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
Meanwhile, Ovey-Wiggins also disputed previous assertions made by the defense, which concerned Doom’s motivation for the fatal shooting.
“It was information that the defense had stated in the beginning of the case — specifically what I’m talking about is there had been a whole lot of media coverage based upon what the defense said, regarding a pregnancy of the defendant’s wife and the victims selling drugs, which caused the wife to miscarry,” she said Thursday.
“I put on the record yesterday that, that was not accurate, so the investigation never revealed that and there was no proof ever offered that, that actually occurred.”
The Sun also reached out to Benton defense attorney Don Thomas on Thursday about Doom’s sentencing. He described Doom as a “very honorable” man who has accepted responsibility.
“He was put in a very untenable position and Jackie will admit that because of those positions he was put into, he made a horrible mistake of going over there. A horrible mistake,” Thomas said.
“But he is a good man. He’s accepted responsibility, just like he said when he was sentenced yesterday. He prays for the families just as he prays for his own. He says he may not get forgiveness, but he’s still going to continue to pray for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.