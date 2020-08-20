SMITHLAND — The man accused of shooting three people in a Grand Rivers apartment in late 2018 pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of murder, avoiding the death penalty and a lengthy trial.
Jackie Clinton Doom admitted in Livingston Circuit Court to one count each of murder in the deaths of January Stone, Johnny Mallory and Robert Belt Jr.
The three were found at an apartment in Grand Rivers on Dec. 21, 2018, each dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
Livingston County Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins had filed notice of aggravating circumstances in the case, opening the door for the state to seek the death penalty for Doom.
Doom admitted to premeditated murder with the aggravator that he caused the deaths of multiple people through his actions.
His plea agreement Wednesday called for him to serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
Doom, appearing by videoconference from the Marshall County Jail, spoke only to respond to Circuit Judge C.A. “Woody” Woodall’s questions.
Woodall accepted Doom’s plea as knowingly and voluntarily entered, and set a sentencing date for Sept. 16. Defense attorney Don Thomas said that, due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Marshall County Jail, where Doom is incarcerated, Doom would not be admitted back into the facility if he were transported from there for court.
Woodall said, considering that circumstance, he would tentatively plan for Doom to appear by video again.
Thomas said after the hearing that he considered Ovey-Wiggins “one of the top prosecutors in western Kentucky,” and said despite some previous attempts to reach an agreement that never materialized, the pandemic brought about “serious negotiations” that resulted in Wednesday’s plea.
He said Doom would not have been inclined to accept a life sentence without the possibility of parole, calling such an outcome “in essence, a death sentence.”
He said Doom’s plea showed his willingness to accept responsibility for his actions.
“He entered his plea and he’s going to accept his consequences,” Thomas said.
