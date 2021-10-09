Don't veer from the deer: 'Antler Alert' serves as reminder to be aware driving this fall

MAYFIELD — Signs the autumn season is upon us can be the subtle changing in the colors of the leaves and the slight dip in temperatures that may require a jacket on clear evenings.
Another sign is deer and more run-ins — literally — with the creatures.
This week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued an “Antler Alert” for drivers as a reminder that this time of year is prime time for unwanted and unfortunate encounters with deer and other critters on roadways.
“Drivers should be vigilant at all times, but the autumn presents a special challenge for drivers, with deer and other wildlife increasingly on the move, often at night,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release.
Jeff McAdoo, who owns McAdoo Collision Center in Mayfield, said you can almost set your clock that around the second week of September, deer will begin moving and come in contact with vehicles.
“It’s just bam, bam, bam, here they come,” he said.
McAdoo said September begins a busy season for his business that will typically run through mid-February.
Each year, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance issues a report of collisions involving deer and other wildlife, based on insurance claims. Based on information gathered between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020, State Farm reported more than 1.9 million animal collision claims in the United States; of those, 1.5 million involved deer.
According to State Farm, drivers have a 1 in 116 chance of a collision with an animal. Kentucky ranks above the national average and is 18th among the states at 1 chance in 88. Drivers in neighboring West Virginia run the highest risk — 1 in 37.
The remaining Top 10 states for animal collisions are Montana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Mississippi, Minnesota and Wyoming.
In Kentucky for 2020, Boone County and Christian County ranked first and second in deer crashes, with 123 and 101 respectively. Graves County topped KYTC District 1’s 12 counties with 60 collisions with deer.
Lyon County followed with 53, then Marshall County (38), Calloway County (33), McCracken County (24), Trigg County (22), Livingston County (11), Crittenden County (4), Ballard County (3), Fulton County (2), and Carlisle County (1).
Hickman County had zero in 2020. Caldwell County, which is in KYTC’s District 2, reported 17 crashes.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden reported 60 deer collisions in 2020 with the bulk of those (21) recorded in November. So far in 2021, they have had 24 reports through September. That’s down from 26 at that time last year.
Even though collisions with deer and animals can happen anytime, McAdoo said since corn is a primary food source for deer and the standing corn offers protection, they are flushed out when farmers begin their harvesting operations in mid-September.
“That’s when we see the influx of deer collisions when farmers start shelling corn,” he said. “The farmers get them up and going before the hunters do.”
Also as the days begin to shorten, the deer’s mating season is also triggered.
“We start to see it in October and November with the cooler temperatures, they tend to be in that seeking phase in October and that’s when we see them in the morning and evenings and we get more reports of deer collisions when people are on their way to work or coming home from work,” McAdoo added.
He also said he has seen a gradual increase in the number of deer collisions come to his shop. He theorized the deer population is growing due to fewer hunters are hunting for food but are being more selective and looking for antlers.
Also with Chronic Wasting Disease regulations in Graves County, as well as Carlisle, Hickman, Marshall and Calloway counties during gun and muzzleloading seasons, Hayden wondered how that may impact herd numbers and contact with motorists.
“You can’t bait deer this year and I’ve heard a lot of people who would hunt these counties say they weren’t going to hunt those counties this year because of the concern of (CWD) and because they can’t bait,” the sheriff said. “I don’t know if it will affect the population. It may play a part in it.”
McAdoo said vehicle-deer collisions can vary, depending on the angle the deer is struck, speed the vehicle is going, and type of vehicle.
“A truck will be more resistant than a car; also the size of the animal,” he said. “A small fawn would be like hitting a dog where a big, heavy 120-, 130-, 200-pound deer would be a factor, plus the speed of the vehicle. There are a lot of variables.”
While keeping deer or other larger animals like coyotes off the roads is near impossible, State Farm provides some tips to help prevent such crashes with animals:
- Pay attention to “deer crossing” and other signs and be cautious in areas near woods or water.
- Flicking your high beams on a deer in the road may cause the animal to scurry away. High beams also help illuminate dark roads.
- If you see one deer, there are probably more nearby.
- No scientific evidence supports that car-mounted deer whistles work.
- Always obey speed limits and wear seatbelts.
Hayden said the main rule to remember is not to swerve to miss a deer.
“If you violently swerve to miss a deer, you’ll oftentimes lose control of your car, leave the roadway and strike a fixed object,” he said. “Instead, slowly apply the breaks and check if there is a vehicle traveling behind you.”
“That goes against your human reaction (to swerve to miss something in the roadway), but if you fight that instinct, statistically speaking a person has a better chance of not being injured in these accidents,” Hayden added.
Motorists can self-report deer wrecks by downloading an accident report form from the sheriff’s or Kentucky State Police websites. Hayden said if there is other property damage or if there is an injury to contact law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.