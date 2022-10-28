Each autumn there is anticipation as to when, or if, we will have a brilliant autumn with emphasis on tree foliage that turns red, orange, yellow and even a combination of colors. Tree foliage can be spectacular but is only a part of the beauty of autumn.

By focusing only on foliage, we are missing the other colorful source – berries. The colors are even more vivid, and reliable, than those of tree and shrub foliage. My favorite is that of Beautyberry (Callicarpa americana) for its dramatic lilac clusters along the arching branches. Sunny, sheltered, evenly moist, acid soil.

