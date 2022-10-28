Each autumn there is anticipation as to when, or if, we will have a brilliant autumn with emphasis on tree foliage that turns red, orange, yellow and even a combination of colors. Tree foliage can be spectacular but is only a part of the beauty of autumn.
By focusing only on foliage, we are missing the other colorful source – berries. The colors are even more vivid, and reliable, than those of tree and shrub foliage. My favorite is that of Beautyberry (Callicarpa americana) for its dramatic lilac clusters along the arching branches. Sunny, sheltered, evenly moist, acid soil.
My second favorite is Winterberry (Ilex verticillata) whose true-red fruit appears very early fall and remains through the winter. Considered the heaviest-berried of the hollies, it thrives in almost any acid, evenly moist-to-wet, humus-rich soil.
Unlike the above, Coralberry thrives on poor soil and in partial shade. Its layered clusters of bright red berries turn pink to nearly white on the shadier side. Berries are backed brown-red to red foliage that remains late into winter. It is tolerant of frost, urban sites, tree root competition and full shade.
Berried autumn deciduous plants are not limited to shrubs. Rose family members Crabapples (Malus) and Serviceberry (Amelanchier) trees are known primarily for their delicate spring flowers; they also shine in autumn. Depending on variety, crabapple fruit ranges from pale yellow to rich red. Serviceberry’s sweet edible fruits ripen from green to red to deep purple in July and are considered a substitute for currants and a treat for birds. In autumn its foliage glows a bright yellow to fiery red. It is adaptable to most pH and wet to dry conditions.
Dr. Michael Dirr, ‘Dirr’s Hardy Trees and Shrubs’, notes of the downy Amelanchier ‘Many cultivars have been introduced, including several notable selections…Its cosmopolitan nature should endear this species to more gardeners.’ Varieties noted are ‘Autumn Brilliance’, and ‘Rubescens’.
Next week, National Garden Bureau will announce the 2023 Plants of the Year. Since1980, NGB has featured plant classes ‘with the goal of educating and inspiring gardeners to try new crops.’
Garden – Continue to clean the garden. Leave a loose layer of leaves or pine needles on the ground to provide shelter for overwintering good insects and reduce soil moisture. In addition to the usual spring bulbs, plant groups of small bulbs - bluebells, crocus, muscari, snowdrops, and species tulips for added interest.
Houseplants – The average home humidity is 30-40 percent. Most houseplants require 40-60 percent. If foliage tips and edges dry, the humidity is too low. A small humidifier is the best way to raise humidity, while misting is temporary. Other methods: small bowls of water between plants, plants on pebble trays filled with water to the base of the plant, and cluster like-plants to share humidity. Aloe vera, rubber plant, snake plant, and succulents require the drier air of the average home.
Start to force Paperwhite daffodils.
Lawn – Drain and disconnect hoses before putting back the hose reel. Make a separate pile of leaves to create leaf mulch for next year. Clean gutters and drains.
Vegetables – Mulch strawberries with a couple of inches of straw. Prepare a seed bed for peas and spinach for next spring.
This weekend - According to the Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map, in our area fall color should be near or at its peak this weekend. For more information: Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Map.
Nov. 5-6, ColorFest, Bernheim Arboretum and Forest, Clermont (near Elizabethtown)Ky, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., nature activities, vendors, art, craft. Admission, $13 in advance, $15 day of, email-nature @bernheim.org.
Nov. 19-Jan. 8, “Holiday Lights”, Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, Nashville, TN, Tickets available Oct. 18, 625-356-8000, cheekwood.org.
