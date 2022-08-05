There are phases of life that are more demanding than others, or at least phases which demand different things from us. Most people understand the value of saving for an emergency or for a time when income may be reduced or temporarily stopped. We understand that the time for picking fruit or vegetables is when they are ripe.

Saving in times of plenty and harvesting in season are things that take priority when they are upon us. If we don’t do that, there will be unpleasant consequences. The same thing holds for our emotional, spiritual, and intellectual lives. There are events in life (sometimes seasons) when there is more being demanded of us than we have time or energy to replace.

