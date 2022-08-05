There are phases of life that are more demanding than others, or at least phases which demand different things from us. Most people understand the value of saving for an emergency or for a time when income may be reduced or temporarily stopped. We understand that the time for picking fruit or vegetables is when they are ripe.
Saving in times of plenty and harvesting in season are things that take priority when they are upon us. If we don’t do that, there will be unpleasant consequences. The same thing holds for our emotional, spiritual, and intellectual lives. There are events in life (sometimes seasons) when there is more being demanded of us than we have time or energy to replace.
Sometimes there are permanent changes that require resetting what normal means. These transitions happen to us all. How we weather them depends upon how much we have prepared ourselves for events we do not expect.
We do this by filling up our lives with good things as much as possible when we have the opportunity. Those good things are a balance of hard work, rest, getting better at what we do, and continuing to learn. It also includes digging deeper into the things we enjoy and spreading out into things we don’t yet appreciate or understand.
I had a professor once tell a class of future professors, counselors, and preachers, “If you don’t keep reading things you don’t need to read, you will eventually run out of soap.” His point was that we should always find something to read and learn that did not directly or immediately relate to what we were doing.
I also had a man whom I respected say just before I went off to school, “Your education is nothing more than preparing you to learn. You will keep learning your whole life. If you ever stop learning, you’ll stop doing.” I think I must have said something in my youthful naivety about what I would do after I finished school.
These bits of advice are chronologically out of order, but I have carried them with me for decades. They are part of the reason I now appreciate a wide variety of music from various eras and parts of the world.
Along with other common-sense words shared with me, people have encouraged me to read books and articles written by those who share radically different views of life, God, and the world we live in. They have helped me learn to drink in wisdom that I would have otherwise passed by without even knowing it was there.
The result of deepening and broadening exposure to life and ideas is growth and a better understanding of those with whom we share our communities and lives.
The book of Ecclesiastes in the Old Testament speaks of the vanity of pursuing life without keeping God at the center. It is a clever vehicle for delivering wisdom. It says in 11:1-4, “Cast your bread upon the waters, for you will find it after many days. Give a portion to seven, or even to eight, or you know not what evil may happen on earth. If the clouds are full of rain, they empty themselves on the earth; and if a tree falls to the south or to the north, in the place where the tree falls, there it will lie. He who observes the wind will not sow; and he who regards the clouds will not reap.”
The encouragement here is to plan, diversify your life, and get to work. We can’t do anything about the weather today or tomorrow, or what will happen from one day to the next. Sitting around waiting for the right time to get to work on something will leave us doing nothing — ever.
The Oak Ridge Boys’ 1979 song, “Dig a Little Deeper in the Well” says,
“There’s a mighty river flowing where the water cool and sweet
Don’t be fooled by a muddy stream, be careful where you drink
Life is what you make it, sometimes a living hell
If you want to find that promised land, dig a little deeper in the well.
Dig, dig, dig a little deeper in the well boys
Dig a little deeper in the well
If you want a good cool drink of water
You gotta dig a little deeper in the well.”
Don’t let the well run dry. Keep spreading your wings as long as there is breath of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.