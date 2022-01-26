Donors needed to aid Red Cross blood supply crisis

The American Red Cross is facing its worst blood shortage in over a decade as winter weather and the ongoing COVID-19 surge have complicated and cancelled some much-needed blood drives.
Red Cross officials said their blood supply is at “dangerously low levels.” The shortage forced the Red Cross to issue a blood crisis alert for the first time in the organization’s history.
To help combat this, the Red Cross is urging those who are eligible to donate blood or blood products as soon as possible to help rebuild blood bank and hospital supplies.
Sherri McKinney, Red Cross regional communications director, said blood banks across the nation, including some regional blood banks, had less than a one-day supply of blood products, which includes whole blood, platelets, red blood cells and plasma.
The Red Cross is offering a $10 Amazon gift card to those who give blood or platelets during the month of February.
Donors need to be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health to donate blood. Red Cross also uses additional screening tools, including a health history questionnaire, to help determine the eligibility of a potential donor.
The Red Cross also performs testing on donations to make sure the product is safe to transfuse.
The Red Cross has several blood drives coming up in Paducah. Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is hosting a blood drive on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church on Feb. 6, and Lone Oak Church of Christ on Feb. 7. The Red Cross’s Blood Donation Center in Paducah is open for donations every day except Wednesdays.
Donors can sign up for appointments and search for other Red Cross blood drives at redcrossblood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.