The time to give the gift of life is now. If you roll up your sleeve and give one pint of blood, you can save up to three lives.

The 39th annual Donor Days blood drive kicked off on Wednesday. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, the drive is open at Broadway Church of Christ in Paducah.

