The time to give the gift of life is now. If you roll up your sleeve and give one pint of blood, you can save up to three lives.
The 39th annual Donor Days blood drive kicked off on Wednesday. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, the drive is open at Broadway Church of Christ in Paducah.
The American Red Cross has issued an emergency blood shortage, and the only way to overcome it is to give. One man, Danny Spisak, was waiting at the door on Wednesday morning to do his part.
He said giving blood is the right thing to do, and more people should give as they are able.
“It saves lives. They always can use it for surgery. You might need it for surgery, so it’s always the right thing to do,” Spisak said.
He said he had many things to do Wednesday, but this was at the top of his list.
Another donor, Don Page, has given almost three gallons of blood in his lifetime. He said if you’re able to give, you should at least try.
“It’s not as painful maybe as people may think it is. I think that’s a primary reason folks are reluctant to give, but there’s a benefit, you know. If it’s you in the hospital needing blood, and it’s unavailable, then it probably makes you think about doing your part to serve other people,” Page said.
Donor Days is still going on and the blood drive lasts 24 hours in all, so people are encouraged to take some time and become a superhero. After someone donates, they will receive a T-shirt. Door prizes are also planned for the drive.
