The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for donors to give blood and help overcome the blood shortage we are currently in. According to the Red Cross, every two seconds in the United States, blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the Broadway Church of Christ is hosting the 39th annual Donor Days. You can donate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those days.
Anthony Tinin with the Red Cross said there is always a need, but now there is a need more than ever.
“Unfortunately, the Donor Days response has been on a decline over the past few years and that’s a little disappointing. We know there’s a lot of people out there that can donate blood. The city of Paducah and the surrounding areas are growing, so we know we know that there are more opportunities out there, and one of those groups we see less and less during the summertime that we’d definitely like to challenge to come out is our younger donors,” Tinin said.
He said there are hundreds of people in need of transplants every single day. He mentioned multiple times, when you give blood that blood is saving someone’s life. You are truly giving the gift of life to someone by sitting down and giving blood for less than 15 minutes.
“We’re looking to collect 300 pints of blood over those two days, and it takes a lot of people to show up,” he said. “So every person watching or listening, you may think well I don’t make that difference, it’s not that important for me to come by. Think about it, we need to see 300 to 400 people across these two days to meet that goal of 300 pints.”
A local blood recipient is using what happened to her as a platform to encourage people to roll up their sleeves and give blood. Just a little over a year ago, Dixie Hall and her father were driving home from dance practice headed to get ice cream on a normal Monday. Everything changed on that March day.
“I was ejected, I was still in my seat. I had my seatbelt on in the passenger seat. I was ejected from the truck and thrown against a tree, and then I like skidded is what people say it looked like,” Hall said.
Hall was given dozens of pints of blood for the three days following the accident. The day of the accident, she received blood from a local hospital, then more to be able to survive the helicopter transport to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Over half of her injuries were classified as fatal. Hall had around 30 broken bones. Following the accident, the eight months after, she had many procedures — all of those requiring a significant amount of blood.
“The amount of blood I received was amazing,” she said. “Of course, it’s sad and horrible that I had to have that much — just the amount of blood that was donated by people was just amazing because the way that helped me — without that, who knows if I’d be sitting here.”
Her mother, Rae Hall, said no mother is ever prepared for this moment, especially when the odds are against your child.
“A number of people volunteered and made her being here possible honestly and the other thing is, if someone hadn’t volunteered to give blood, she wouldn’t be here,” she said.
Rae Hall said she’s given blood before, but now she has another reason to give the gift of life.
“Knowing that my community rallied around me to make that blood supply possible for my daughter — you know, I had donated blood in the past, and did it because it was the right thing to do. I never realized until I was here what a gift that was,” Rae Hall said.
When asked if she would change what happened to her, Dixie Hall said she would not change the accident. This accident is now a part of her story.
“I try to make the best out of every situation. There’s always a positive to every negative, so if I can use it to help others or spread awareness about whatever it is, then I would say I’m doing what I’m supposed to do,” she said.
She is now spreading her story, so people can see the impact of the blood they donate. The countless number of pints she received is the reason she’s still here today. A year ago, she was relearning how to walk, and now she’s dancing and traveling like a normal 15-year-old does.
“It’s your choice,” Tinin reminded.
“Do you want to help? Will you help? I’m not shy about telling people we need your help, but in reality, the Red Cross is not the one that needs your help, it’s the patients, it’s the people. We’re just in between. We’re helping collect and process the blood, get it out to the hospitals to make sure it’s available when it’s needed.”
Again, the 39th annual Red Cross Donor Days is this Wednesday and Thursday. People are encouraged to donate to attack the emergency blood shortage. The event will be at the Broadway Church of Christ in Paducah. With a donation, people receive a T-shirt, and there will be other free items there.
