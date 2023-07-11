Donor Days

A local blood recipient, Dixie Hall, is sharing her story as a platform to encourage people to roll up their sleeves and give blood. Hall and her mother Rae Hall spoke with WPSD Local 6. On Wednesday and Thursday, Broadway Church of Christ is hosting the 39th annual Donor Days. People can donate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those days.

The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for donors to give blood and help overcome the blood shortage we are currently in. According to the Red Cross, every two seconds in the United States, blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims.

