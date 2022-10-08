Autumn’s cooler days and nights, and leaves beginning to reveal their true colors, announce it is the start of Pumpkin Season. Pumpkins are no longer pumpkin orange, but all colors of the rainbow, in sizes and shapes imaginable. Beyond their usual use as pies, decorations or carving uses, they are valuable for their seed. In addition to saving seed for planting an heirloom, hard-to-find, or family hand-me-down variety, pumpkin seeds are a delicious snack.

Toasted pumpkin and other squash family seeds are a great, crunchy, and healthy snack that is easy to make. Pumpkin seeds are high in antioxidants, minerals, vitamins, fiber, protein all while being very tasty an easy to make.

