Sometimes the fishing can be too good if the catch exceeds the legal limit.
One of the basic regulation considerations for an angler is whether there is a creel limit on the species being caught and, if so, what the maximum catch is. There is a nagging fear that many anglers don’t really know what those restrictions are.
More accomplished anglers are probably more alert to catch limits because their results more often may reach the maximum. Inexperienced and lesser accomplished anglers may give little thought to creel limits because seldom do or expect to catch a boatload.
Yet, anyone who gets into the thick of the action at one of those magic times could find themselves in limit catching territory. And if they are unaware of that limit, they could find themselves in violation. A conservation officer doesn’t recognize ignorance of the regulations as a defense, either.
A creel limit means how many fish of a species that can be creeled or kept in a day. That’s a reference to a creel, which traditionally was a woven basket-like container in which anglers, principally trout anglers, would place fish they intended to keep as they were caught.
Long ago, the daily creel limit on black bass in Kentucky was 10. For many years, however, it has been 6. That applies to largemouth bass, smallmouth and Kentucky spotted bass, any one species or in aggregate.
Another headliner in this part of the world is crappie, and we’ve seen some drastic changes in the creel limit here. Once the statewide daily limit was 60. Nowadays, with far more crappie anglers and crappie fishing technology placing much more pressure on the species, the statewide daily creel maximum is only 20, quite a rollback from more innocent times.
Bluegill are a ubiquitous sunfish species, more often overpopulated than not, and they are not regulated with a statewide creel limit. However, a cousin species, redear sunfish grow larger and have become a trophy-quality related fish with a creel limit of their own. There is a daily creel limit of 20 on redears (also called shellcrackers), so an angler has to be able to tell the difference.
White bass — “stripes” to many — were exceedingly plentiful once and carried a generous creel limit of 60. For one reason or another they aren’t so numerous now. Catches of this species somewhat confuse us now with the possibility that similar hybrid white bass/striped bass and pure striped bass could be included in them.
Regulators take all this under consideration in setting the modern daily creel limit at 15 fish for all these species in aggregate. Most fish like these will be the smaller white bass, but an additional stipulation is that no more than 5 fish in the aggregate limit can be longer than 15 inches. This adds another bit protection for those larger hybrids and pure striped bass.
Then there are sauger and the cousins walleyes and sauger/walleye hybrids (“saugeyes”) that could show up in the rivers system. The perch family’s sauger is the species native to and common throughout our region, but there is a possibility that the related walleye and sauger/walleye hybrids could be caught and confused with them. Because there is difficulty in differentiating the three, Kentucky law sets a daily limit of six for any or all of these species lumped together.
There is no conventional statewide creel limit on catfish. But do you know, fishermen, that there is stringent limit on the taking of trophy caliber catfish?
Whopper catfish are guarded to keep the numbers of the older fish sustained. For blue catfish and flathead catfish 35 inches long and larger, an angler can take no more than 1 per day. For channel catfish of at least 28 inches long, the daily creel limit is 1 fish.
Most people never catch catfish of this size, but in the instance that some skilled anglers are able to zero in on these trophy-sized fish, the existing regulation will help that resource endure the specialized fishing pressure.
Creel limits in general often don’t come into play because most often we fishers fall short of “limit catches.” What’s more, anglers often restrict themselves in the interest of the fish resources. Bass anglers, indeed, often practice catch and release, some seldom or never taking black bass to eat.
With the popularity of bass fishing, lacking catch and release, it is likely that the official creel limit would have to be lowered.
Resources of game fish can only be sustained when anglers don’t get piggish with their catches. On the days when the bite is really good, you’ve got to know what the creel limit is — and stop when you get there.
Reminder: Weeds may be getting tall, but bear with them for a little longer for more wildlife to flourish.
Farmers and other landowners and managers who have stewardship over odd acreage that isn’t being cropped are often inclined to mow or otherwise tackle nature growth in these areas to keep them “clean” or head off reforestation of open ground.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources biologists continue to plead for those land stewards to delay that sort of clean-up as long as possible to allow several species of wildlife to produce and raise youngsters in there.
Various species of ground-nesting birds including songbirds, bobwhite quail and even wild turkeys use weedy cover in which to nest. Later, even after youngsters have left the immediate nesting areas, they may cloister in weedy cover for security. Young wildlife may attempt to hide in place when mowers and other equipment approaches rather than flee, and this reaction can be fatal to them.
It is getting late in the season, but even some deer fawns may be among weedy cover as “hiders” (as opposed to “runners”) that may succumb to mid-summer mowing.
Biologists say cover always remains valuable to wildlife, but if land managers can delay annual mowing until early to mid-August, a great deal more young-of-the-year wildlife can survive.
Another recommended technique for preventing grassy areas from growing back into thickets as woody growth tries to reclaim land is to mow or even disk such areas in strips, alternating mow and no-mow strips every other year. Biologists say wildlife benefits greatly from always having weedy cover available, and woody growth won’t reclaim an open area if it is cut every other year.
