PADNWS-07-23-22 ODRS FISH LIMITS-BRIEFS - PHOTO

A catch of 10 black bass today could earn an angler a costly citation as well as the ire of other fishermen for killing that many bass.

 Contributed

Sometimes the fishing can be too good if the catch exceeds the legal limit.

One of the basic regulation considerations for an angler is whether there is a creel limit on the species being caught and, if so, what the maximum catch is. There is a nagging fear that many anglers don’t really know what those restrictions are.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In