What makes ticks tick?
These disgusting little arachnids are all about drinking your blood or that of some other varmint, larger or smaller. That is their purpose, the very means of their survival.
Now is a suitable time for us to abhor ticks if only out of a sense of defense. They presently are out in full force with intentions of catching a ride on us and sucking up our bodily fluids.
As universal as is our distaste for ticks is, we who can serve as their “hosts” often know little about them.
There is a couple of predominant tick species here that prey on humans here. Those are lone star and American dog ticks. They are rather similar and, being quite small, difficult to tell apart. The whopper adults of both species top out at a little less than 1/5th of an inch long.
Both lone star and dog ticks can range from fawn to dark red, but most of them are an intermediate brown. If anything, it seems that more dog ticks encountered hereabouts are more of a brown-gray, while lone stars are closer to a chestnut brown.
One clear indicator is that the adult female lone star tick has a namesake single light spot, a white to pale yellow dot, on its back.
Both tick varieties go through life stages from larvae to nymphs to, finally, adults. The nymphal stage is maybe half the size of an adult. The larval stage, the hatchling, is so much smaller than even the nymph as to be practically invisible to us. A larva will fit on the head of a pin.
A small blessing, dog tick larvae don’t feed on humans. But lone star tick larvae — and there are incredible numbers of them — do use people for hosts. The problem there is they are so tiny that we can’t see them, so we don’t know we are being had until they have bitten us and itching ensues.
These lone star larvae are what folks here call deer ticks. The name deer ticks is more commonly applied to adult black-legged ticks, the species more associated with Lyme disease in the Northeastern United States. What we have here, however, are lone star tick larvae, the babies of that nasty species.
Lone star ticks are deplorably common throughout the Southeast and Midwest, occupying more range than they did a few decades ago. Here within the original range, they are more plentiful than in times long past. It is not fully explained, but suspicions are that lone star ticks’ range and numbers expanded along with the restoration and proliferation of deer populations.
Both lone star and dog ticks do business the same way. They ambush host animals by positioning on low vegetation with front legs extended. When a critter comes along and brushes against it, the tick grabs on.
The tick moves quickly to find a tasty spot where it “bites” by inserting its mouthparts into the skin. It has a saliva that at first anesthetizes the spot so the host doesn’t feel and brush it off.
A tick that gets its sucking mouthpart stuck through the skin to reach blood flow then ingests that coveted fluid over a period of a few hours to a couple of days before it voluntarily drops off. That one feeding is all that is required for a larva or a nymph to molt to the next life stage. For a female adult, that blood meal enables her to lay eggs and seed the next ugly generation of ticks.
We are repulsed by blood suckers in general, and ticks can leave us with itchy welts where they bite. The slobber initially injected to numb the bites later proves highly irritating. But the worst of it possibly can come later.
A small percentage of tick bites can transmit a handful of diseases. Some dog ticks will carry Rocky Mountain spotted fever, human ehrlichiosis, tularemia. Lone star ticks may sometimes carry those diseases, but they are prime vectors of STARI, Southern tick-associated rash illness.
STARI symptoms are similar to Lyme disease but less severe. Research shows that our predominant lone star ticks carry STARI but cannot harbor Lyme disease. Meanwhile, black-legged ticks, the chief Lyme vectors, are not found in this region. That makes it seem that past reports of Lyme disease cases hereabouts more likely were really STARI cases.
Lone star tick bites also are blamed for cases of alpha-gal syndrome, which is an inflicted allergy to red meat. And nowadays, medicine and entomology are tracking the spread of cases of a lone star tick-borne ailment, the Heartland virus, that has been seen in 11 states including Kentucky since being first identified in Missouri in 2009.
Most of these diseases share symptoms of headaches, fatigue, fever, muscle and joint pain and, in many instances, skin rashes of various descriptions. Most cases can be treated easily with antibiotics, but some untreated can grow serious up to being fatal.
By far the best course is to avoid tick bites. If you go where ticks are, repellents are vital. DEET or Picaridin (my preference, the latter) repellents are good for general, all-over protection. Superior in the worst tick habitats is treating your clothing with a permethrin repellent, then applying a regular repellent on your skin.
Ticks are icky. Avoid those you can. Repel the rest.
