MAYFIELD — Don Green, 81, of Mayfield, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his residence.
He was a member of the Northside Baptist Church, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, former owner of Green & Green Corp., a member of the Mayfield Rotary Club where he had several years of perfect attendance, and a graduate of Crittenden County High School. He was inducted into the Crittenden County Basketball Hall of Fame, officiated basketball for 33 years, including 24 regional tournaments, and the 1981 and 1983 state tournament.
He also umpired baseball for 21 years, officiated football for 28 years, and was the assigning secretary for football officials for 24 years.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Land Green, of Mayfield; two sons- Gary Green, of Mayfield, and Terry Green, of West Minister, Colorado; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents — Tom and Mae Henry Green, four sisters and six brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. Ronnie McGarrh and Rev. Barry McGarrh officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mayfield Memory Gardens. Friends may call after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.