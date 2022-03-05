In December 2009, the city of Paducah bought a 37,800-square-foot inflatable dome for $1.6 million to provide extra space for the American Quilter’s Society quilt show each year. The Dome Pavilion has long been a popular site during quilt shows and other events.
An article in the April 4, 2010, Paducah Sun said, “The key to the keeping the (quilt) show was the city’s recent investment of $1.6 million for a portable air-dome pavilion to house quilt show vendors who previously used the Executive Inn.”
Before that, the AQS used the Executive Inn for additional space as well as the Paducah Expo Center located adjacent to the ill-fated hotel. The hotel was razed in February 2011.
For 12 years, the dome has served as the site of quilt show displays and other events. Its service bolstered attendance at events in the city — quilt show co-founder Bill Schroeder said in 2010 that the dome meant “everything in the world” to the quilt show — but there were problems to deal with.
Since Kentucky law states that a temporary structure cannot be in place for more than six months, the Dome Pavilion had to be erected each spring before the quilt show and taken down each fall.
Now, 12 years after its purchase, the Dome has far surpassed its projected longevity, and being in storage because quilt shows have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns hasn’t helped.
Administrators in the city and county as well as the convention center board are talking about the future of the Dome’s site at 711 N. Sixth St.
Bonnie Browning, the executive show director for the American Quilter’s Society, said the dome has bolstered the success of its quilt shows locally.
“That extra space certainly lets us have more vendors, which is one of the things that attracts quilters to come to our show,” she said. “But, it also gives us space to hang even more quilts.
“We only have room in the expo and convention center to hang about 400 quilts, and normally, we have six to eight hundred quilts on exhibit during our shows. And, the quilters have come to know that we’re going to show them lots of beautiful quilts.”
Browning said that having more displays brings more quilters, which bolsters the area’s economy through restaurants, shopping and hotels.
She said that putting a permanent structure on the Dome site would be a good idea, based on what she has seen in other quilt show host cities.
“When we go into facilities in other cities, we often follow gymnastics tournaments, volleyball tournaments and other kinds of things that they hold in indoor facilities,” she said. “So, we’ve said that for a long time, that we see it happening in other cities. It certainly could happen right here in Paducah, too.”
Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan said there will be a chance for the city, county and convention center corporation board to discuss the future of the Dome site after the 2022 quilt show.
“I haven’t heard what the status of (the Dome Pavilion) is because it’s been mothballed for two years,” he said on Thursday. “As a structure itself, the livelihood is about 10 years on those, especially when you take them up and down every six months.
“…I think that there is a great opportunity for us after we get through with the quilt show at the end of April this year for the city, the county and the convention center to have a…look at what the future should be there, and I think it’s an opportunity to look at a more permanent structure.”
The first event in the Dome Pavilion this year is, in fact, a volleyball tournament to be held March 12.
Michelle Campbell, the executive director of the Carroll Convention Center and Schroeder Expo Center, said a new consideration for the property would be indoor sports events like basketball and volleyball.
The convention and expo center have put on sports events since September 2020, and it has been a boom for revenue for it and for sports revenue for the city and county.
“With the marketing and things that we’re doing here, it’s created a demand for that space,” Campbell said. “It is an opportunity to use that space not only for quilt shows, but for other conventions and sporting events that want to come here.
“I’m really excited to see how this volleyball tournament goes, having both locations (Dome Pavilion and Expo Center) going at the same time.”
Campbell said the city has to provide the space for the quilt show through its contract with the American Quilter’s Society.
“So, if something happens with the Dome — because it is a fabric and it’s past its life expectancy — what’s the plan?” she said. “We just started those talks (with the city and county) and we’re trying to get through this quilt show since we haven’t had a quilt show since 2019, and then try tore-evaluate what the options are and how we’re going to do it.”
