Now that the American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek is over, local officials may begin discussions on whether or not to replace the collapsable structure with a more permanent one.

For 13 years, the Dome Pavilion has provided needed extra space during Paducah’s QuiltWeek celebration to house vendors for the thousands who attend the event each year.

Kentucky law says that any temporary structure cannot be in place for more than six months, so every year, there has been a cost in setting up the inflatable dome each spring at 711 Sixth St. west of the Carroll Convention Center and Schroeder Expo Center and in taking it down each fall.

