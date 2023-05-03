For 13 years, the Dome Pavilion has provided needed extra space during Paducah’s QuiltWeek celebration to house vendors for the thousands who attend the event each year.
Kentucky law says that any temporary structure cannot be in place for more than six months, so every year, there has been a cost in setting up the inflatable dome each spring at 711 Sixth St. west of the Carroll Convention Center and Schroeder Expo Center and in taking it down each fall.
Funding for a facility may come from the transient tax levied provided to the city of Paducah and to McCracken County.
The city levies a 4% transient tax, with 3% going to the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau and 1% going to the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation.
The county levies a 6% transient tax, with 3% going to the Sports Tourism Commission, 2% going to escrow accounts for the convention center and the Carson Center for bond debt and 1% going to the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation.
The convention center board approved its part in the agreement in August 2019.
Last year, there was talk about replacing the dome with a permanent structure that could be used not only for quilt shows but also for sports events, bolstering the city’s burgeoning sports tourism.
Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell said in March that not having a facility in place could threaten Paducah’s standing to host QuiltWeek.
“Next year is the last quilt show with this contract (with the American Quilter’s Society),” she said. “So, if we don’t have a building over there, we’ll need to renegotiate it. They’ll probably want to start renegotiating it toward the end of the year.”
She added that if nothing is in place, the AQS may still want to keep the show in Paducah and not need the extra space the Dome Pavilion provides.
“We have talked with both the city and the county about (having a facility at the site), kind of figuring out what to do,” Campbell said.
Regarding the transient tax, she added, “People are here more with the sports events on the weekends — we’re filling up hotels, we’re filling up the restaurants — so there should be some liquidity somewhere.”
Paducah Mayor George Bray said in March that the city pays half of the cost of putting the Dome Pavilion up and taking it down, with the convention center paying the other half.
“We continue to support the convention center as it relates to the quilt show,” he said. “We believe, long-term, with the growth of the indoor sports tourism — especially in relation to the outdoor sports tourism and the growth that’s going to come as a result of the outdoor sports complex — we think that it makes perfect sense for us to begin thinking about and discussing some sort of more permanent facility.
“It would be a joint effort between the city and county to do that. We really haven’t started any discussions; we’ve just conceptually talked about. Probably after the quilt show would be a good time to sit down and begin discussions about that.”
McCracken Judge-Executive Craig Clymer spoke to The Sun last month about the issue.
“We haven’t had any kind of formal discussions at all,” he said. “I’ve gone out there and looked at it. I guess it’s wide open as to what we’re going to do.
“We’ve kind of informally batted around that it would be nice to have a permanent structure on that site, but that’s as far as we’ve gotten. We’ve not looked at the cost of it or the feasibility or anybody being willing to join the project.”
Jim Smith Contracting set up the Dome Pavilion near the end of March this year in preparation for Paducah’s QuiltWeek festivities, which were held April 26-29. Displays and vendors can be found at the Carroll Convention Center, Schroeder Expo Center and the Dome Pavilion.
