Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program is coming to the McCracken County Public Library for local children to enjoy.
Registering for the program gives children age 0 through 5 a free book each month, which can help kickstart reading and comprehension skills. The library has worked on bringing the Imagination Library to McCracken County for almost a year, and it’s something parents had asked about. Parton launched the book program in 1995. Since then, it’s expanded to other countries and has reached a milestone of 200 million books gifted to children.
The library, located at 555 Washington St., announced this week that it’s officially launching the program in McCracken County, and the launch event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the library’s second floor meeting room.
Nancy Kate, who enrolled her child in the program in Benton, said her child is always happy to get new books.
“Once a month, they just deliver a book right to your house and it’s really awesome,” Kate said.
Children who enroll in the program will receive “The Little Engine That Could” as their first book, which is a book that inspired Parton as a child, according to imaginationlibrary.com.
“It’s a great story for every kid. Every kid growing up wants to be bigger, stronger, faster. They’re worried that they can’t keep up with the other little engines,” said Justin Brasher, library director.
He added that the book reminds them that they are good enough, and gives them confidence.
Kate said benefits of the reading program extend outside of just school.
“It’s just a great way to add to their library at home,” she said. “So, that way if they have a bookshelf in their house, they just put the book on the bookshelf and the kids can just run up and grab it for story time or bedtime.”
The library said light refreshments and snacks are planned for the launch event. People can sign their children up for the program and get a picture with a life-size Dolly Parton cut-out. People can make their own Imagination Library buttons, and coloring pages, bookmarks and other goodies will be available.
There are three steps to being eligible for the program: Be a resident of McCracken County, submit an official registration form and make sure to keep your address current. If someone registers for the program and then moves outside of McCracken County, there may be another program in their county.
