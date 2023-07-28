Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program is coming to the McCracken County Public Library for local children to enjoy.

Registering for the program gives children age 0 through 5 a free book each month, which can help kickstart reading and comprehension skills. The library has worked on bringing the Imagination Library to McCracken County for almost a year, and it’s something parents had asked about. Parton launched the book program in 1995. Since then, it’s expanded to other countries and has reached a milestone of 200 million books gifted to children.

