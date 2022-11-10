Brookport has a new store as a new Dollar General Market opens on Ohio Street.
The new location is meant to act as a grocery store and convenience store with a selection of meats, fruits and vegetables for citizens to buy, as well as what customers tend to expect at a Dollar General.
“We are excited to provide Brookport residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our new location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “At Dollar General, we are committed to serving our customers with a pleasant shopping experience and strive to be a good corporate citizen. The new DG Market format aims to provide the Brookport community with closer access to fresh and healthier foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices.”
The opening of the store brings 15-17 jobs to the area depending on the stores needs, while providing a good place to shop for an underrepresented area.
In addition to the store’s opening, Dollar General plans to donate 100 books to a local elementary store to commemorate the opening. It is part of their planned donation of more than 60,000 books to celebrate new store openings, in partnership with Kellogg Company.
"We hope our customers will enjoy the new store,” said Simonsen.
