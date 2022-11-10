Brookport has a new store as a new Dollar General Market opens on Ohio Street.

The new location is meant to act as a grocery store and convenience store with a selection of  meats, fruits and vegetables for citizens to buy, as well as what customers tend to expect at a Dollar General.

