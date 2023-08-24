The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Aug. 8, which charged a Murray man with possessing a Molotov cocktail, a destructive device.
The DOJ news release said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division made the announcement.
According to the indictment, on Sept. 10, 2022, in Calloway County, Jack Thomas Epperson, 20, had a Molotov cocktail, a destructive device that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
The news release said Epperson made his initial court appearance on Aug. 21, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. The DOJ said that, if convicted, Epperson faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
There is no parole in the federal system, according to the DOJ.
The news release said the ATF Paducah Satellite Office is investigating the case, with assistance from the Kentucky State Police, Murray Police Department and Murray State University Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock, Chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, is prosecuting the case.
