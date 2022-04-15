The 59th annual Dogwood Trail will be held Sunday through April 24, according to information provided by the Paducah Civic Beautification Board.
Begun in 1964, the annual Dogwood Trail features lighted flowering trees to be viewed by people who drive along the trail’s route in the daytime or at night. This year’s route covers about eight miles, highlighting dogwoods and flowering gardens and trees.
The judging of the participating yards will be done Wednesday evening by representatives of the Civic Beautification Board, and an awards ceremony will be held at the May 10 meeting of the Paducah City Commission.
Awards include a sign of designation as well as a cash award.
Jackie Smith, the chair of the Paducah Civic Beautification Board, said this year’s Dogwood Trail coincides with the time that quilters will come to Paducah for the American Quilter’s Society’s Quilt Week, which takes place April 27-30.
“We are very excited about this because this way, we will be in full Trail mode when our quilters come to town,” she said. “It’s going to be a really welcoming event for the quilters.”
Smith added that while the Dogwood Trail trolley ride will not be available this year, she expects it to return in 2023.
She said that people who are not on the Dogwood Trail this year should light up their trees anyway so the Civic Beautification Board can make changes to the Trail route to better accentuate the trees in town.
“We really hope that everybody — even people who haven’t ever participated before — will participate this year,” Smith said.
“Not everyone has a dogwood in their yard on the Dogwood Trail, but everyone has something that they can light up on the Trail. It can be a beautiful magnolia tree that’s not even in bloom, they’re so majestic and worth lighting up. You could have a red bud tree that’s blooming. You could have some azaleas that are blooming.
“If you don’t have anything, decorate your front door and turn your light on. We really try to encourage anyone who has an American flag to display that flag. It’s a nice nod to our veterans and provides a sense of community, a sense of patriotism and a sense that we are all in this together,” she said.
Spotlights that are used to shine on the trees are available through the Paducah Civic Beautification Board. They cost $20 each and are available through any Civic Beautification Board member.
“The spotlights were purchased by Paducah Power System, and they are high-quality and have the stakes that are appropriate to fit into the ground,” Smith said. “All you have to do is hook them up to an extension cord and then plug them in.”
Those wanting to buy one or more spotlights can also contact Smith at jackie@rexsmithfamily.com.
The Dogwood
Trail
This year’s route begins and ends at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Fountain Avenue, moving down Jefferson through its curve, turning left on Pines Road.
The route goes left on Woodland Drive, right on Rustic Avenue, bearing right onto Forest Cove and onto Forest Avenue and back to Pines Road, turning left.
The route then turns right onto Friedman Lane, left on Londonderry Lane, left on Winslow Way, then a quick right on Whitney Drive and a quick left onto Quail Hollow Drive.
The trail then turns left onto Red Fox Trail and reconnects with Quail Hollow Drive, turning left. After turning right onto Whitney Drive and right onto Pines Road, the trail goes left onto Buckner Lane.
The trail goes to the left onto Valley Road, where the street goes to the left and right, then up to Country Club Lane, where the route goes to the right. The trail on Country Club Lane connects back with Buckner Lane, where it goes to the left.
The route continues up Buckner until it becomes Broadway. The route goes left from Broadway onto Joe Clifton Drive (28th Street), then right on Jefferson Street and back to Fountain Avenue.
Maps and Information
The purple Dogwood Trail signs will direct those following the Dogwood Trail. Maps are available online for those who want to take their own tour.
Visit paducah.travel and move the cursor over “Events” and click on “Dogwood Trail Celebration.”
Maps are also available at Paducah’s City Hall, which is also featuring the winning entries from this year’s student art contest in its atrium.
