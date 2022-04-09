People can enjoy the dogwood and redbud blooms on their own tour at this year’s Dogwood Trail Bike Ride, to be held Sunday afternoon.
The ride is hosted by BikeWorld Bikes & Fitness of Paducah and has been a Paducah staple for more than 30 years.
The Dogwood Trail is a way of coordinating tours of neighborhoods where dogwoods and redbuds are in bloom, usually sometime in April. The Dogwood Trail is in its 59th year and is coordinated by the Paducah Civic Beautification Board. The date of the Trail has not yet been released.
The day begins at 2:30 p.m. at BikeWorld at 809 Joe Clifton Drive. A well-marked route will guide bicyclists along a route lined with blooming dogwoods and other floral trees.
BikeWorld co-owner Martha Emmons said the route will not be the official route given by the Paducah Civic Beautification Board, which coordinates the annual Dogwood Trail each year.
“We use part of that,” she said, “but they take you on some pretty busy streets, and we try to avoid those, so we always make our own, which is pretty much the same every year.
“The bad thing is: ours does have some hills, so we have our staff standing at the bottom of every hill to tell people, ‘If you really don’t want to climb the hill, you can veer off here.’ ”
The route is marked with directional arrows written in chalk on the streets. There is also a failsafe to help people be sure to stay on the route.
“If you turn and, within 50 feet or so, if you never see an arrow, go back and look and make sure there was an arrow telling you to turn there,” Emmons said.
The route goes from BikeWorld to Fountain Avenue to Jefferson Street. The route goes down several streets on the west end of town and back to BikeWorld.
“If you do the way we lay it out, then you’ll get 11 miles when you come back,” Emmons said. “But, the distances that people will ride will range from three blocks — because some people bring small children, but they get to start with everybody and have fun.
“There are other people who will go out at 12:30 and ride 30 miles and then just zip back into the parking lot and wait for everybody else to start and go out and ride again.”
Emmons said that participants are asked to wear helmets on the ride. Before the ride, they will go over the rules of the road and provide information about the ride.
Emmons said she wants everyone to try the Dogwood Trail Bike Ride at least once, especially young people before they go off to college. She said the bike ride is uniquely Paducah.
“That’s what we want; we want you to feel really warm about, the fact that your hometown has this,” she said. “We have the quilt show, you know. We have the Dogwood ride and the moonlight ride.
“…And when you’ve been doing something for a number of years, the people who have lived here know to expect it in their neighborhood.”
The Dogwood Trail Bike Ride is in its fourth decade of bringing local beauty and riding bikes together in Paducah.
“At first, it was just the cycling club, and it was at night for the first couple of years because it was a lighted trail,” Emmons said. “Then, we decided to add a picnic to it.”
The picnic on the grounds will be held at BikeWorld at the end of the ride. The meal, drinks and tablewear are provided by BikeWorld, and people may bring their own food if they wish.
There is no charge for taking part in the Dogwood Trail Bike Ride or the dinner on the grounds.
For more information about this or other upcoming regional bike rides, visit bikeworldky.com.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
