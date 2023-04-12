Dogwood Trail art contest winners announced

The winners of the 2023 Paducah Dogwood Trail art contest were introduced Tuesday at Paducah’s City Hall by Monica Feiler, the chairperson of the art contest.
The third annual art contest is a part of the 59th Dogwood Trail presented by the Paducah Civic Beautification Board, which runs through Sunday.
At the art contest reception on Tuesday, Mayor George Bray came out to meet the students and speak with them.
“Paducah is known as an artist community,” he told them. “We have many artists in the community, so your participation in this contest gives validation and shows how important art is.
“Of course, the Dogwood Trail event itself has been important for us for almost 60 years. I’m just very appreciative on behalf of the city that you are participating, and I congratulate each of you on winning your awards.”
Students in the three Paducah elementary schools — Clark, McNabb and Morgan — participated in the art contest, with about 125 participants this year.
“We had a lot of really good participants,” Feiler said. “We are just thrilled with the participation we had from all three schools.
“We are really tickled to have the children focus on our Dogwood Trail because it’s been a part of Paducah history for 59 years. To have them draw and participate in this way, we hope that, by doing this, in years to come, they will grow up and continue this tradition.”
The Best of Show was awarded to Caroline Blackmon, a fifth-grader at Clark Elementary School. Her picture of a dogwood in a vase will be used on promotional posters for the Dogwood Trail celebration.
The art contest committee went through the artworks and selected winners of Dogwood, Redbud and Azalea award winners as well as the best of show. Dogwood Award winners were the top award winners, followed by the Redbud Award winners and the Azalea Award winners.
The 2023 Dogwood Trail art contest award winners were:
• Dogwood Awards: Aaron Day, fourth grade, Morgan Elementary; Lilith Herbert, fifth grade, Clark Elementary; Isabella M. Jones, fourth grade, Morgan Elementary.
• Redbud Awards: Taylor Foglesong, fourth grade, Morgan Elementary; Olive Hideg, fourth grade, Clark Elementary; Rachel Sampson, fifth grade, Morgan Elementary.
• Azalea Awards: Zoe Day, second grade, Morgan Elementary; Damien Driscoll, fifth grade, Morgan Elementary; Brayaja Dunivin-Petty, fourth grade, McNabb Elementary.
The award-winning artworks can be viewed in the atrium of City Hall at 300 Fifth St. through April 21. They will then be moved to the city commission chamber, where they can be viewed through May 9.
An awards ceremony for the art contest winners and Dogwood Trail winners will be held at the city commission meeting on May 9.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.