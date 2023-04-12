Dogwood Trail art contest winners announced

Award winners of the 2023 Dogwood Trail art contest were (front row, from left) Isabella M. Jones, Olive Hideg, Caroline Blackmon, Taylor Foglesong, Zoe Day, (back row, from left) Damian Driscoll, Aaron Day, Rachel Sampson, Brayaja Dunivin-Petty and Lilith Herbert. Shown behind the back row of students is Monica Feiler (left), the Paducah Civic Beautification Board chair of the art contest, and Mayor George Bray.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The winners of the 2023 Paducah Dogwood Trail art contest were introduced Tuesday at Paducah’s City Hall by Monica Feiler, the chairperson of the art contest.

The third annual art contest is a part of the 59th Dogwood Trail presented by the Paducah Civic Beautification Board, which runs through Sunday.

