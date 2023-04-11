Dogwoods bloom along the Dogwood Trail in Paducah Monday. The trail officially opened Monday, with the Civic Beautification Board to judge the trees Tuesday, and place signs at the winning dogwoods Wednesday. The Paducah Area Transit System will provide a free tour of the trail Thursday afternoon, and BikeWorld’s annual Dogwood Trail Bicycle Ride will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. An exhibition of dogwood art by area students will be on display at City Hall from April 21 through May 9.

