METROPOLIS, Ill. — An area Marine Corps veteran, Ricky Collins, thought his dog tags and badges were gone forever, but they were recently reunited with him thanks to the curiosity and kindness of a stranger, Bryan Braden.
Braden has a metal detector, and he used it a few weeks ago on land in Metropolis, Illinois, where several homes had been demolished. That’s where he found Collins’ lost tags and badges.
Three years ago, Collins lost the items during a move. He never thought he’d see them again — until he got a Facebook message from Braden.
Collins enlisted in the Marine Corps in high school. He loved his experience in it.
“Just serving the country and seeing different places and doing different things,” Collins said.
It was a big part of his life, so he was devastated when he lost his dog tags and badges.
“A big experience — I went in the buddy program with a friend of mine from high school, and he’s since gone, and it was a good time in my life,” he said.
Enter Braden, who has Facebook and YouTube pages dedicated to finding lost treasures with his metal detector.
“That’s probably one of the more enjoyable parts of the hobby,” Braden said.
Sometimes, it leads to moments like Braden returning a parachutist badge to Collins.
“I found the dog tags first, and so I thought, when you get a name on something, when I do, whether it’s just a little tag, a bracelet, whatever, I try to find the person it belongs to,” he said.
Braden was just enjoying his hobby when he found the lost items.
“I was driving around and saw where a couple of houses had been torn down, and I was like, ‘Well, there’s a good spot,’ ” he said.
After finding the tags and badges, Braden next tracked down Collins on Facebook.
“At first, I was a little wary about his message asking me if I was in the Marine Corps, and I was thinking, ‘I don’t know this guy.’ I did some research, and I didn’t serve with him. But, then he sent me a picture, so I was really impressed he would bring it back to me,” Collins said.
They agreed to meet, and now Collins has his treasures back.
“There are so many things that make this hobby fun, especially if you love history like I do,” Braden said.
“Really happy, really blessed, and I am thankful he has compassion. These days, there’s not a lot of compassion in the world, and God touched his heart to do this,” Collins said.
Braden also said he’s willing to help anyone find their lost items for free, as long as they aren’t too far away.
