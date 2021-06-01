Independence Park will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday.
The closure, which is expected to last a few days, is to install fencing to divide the park into two separate areas. The park is located at 114 Forest Circle at the corner of Lone Oak Road and Alben Barkley Drive.
One of the areas will be turned into a designated dog park that will have a new entry with a holding area that allows dogs and owners to enter and exit the park without freeing the other dogs enjoying the park, city officials said in a news release.
Paducah Parks & Recreation will be adding dog waste receptacles and seating.
The city of Paducah also is applying for the 2021 PetSafe Bark for Your Park Grant. If the city is awarded the $25,000 grant request, the next phase of improvements for Independence Park includes the installation of a water fountain for the dogs, officials said.
Independence Park opened in 2013. The park has a gazebo, benches, and a climbing boulder.
