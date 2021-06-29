The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Paducah site recently transferred approximately 210,000 gallons of electrical insulating oil to the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization (PACRO) from the site’s C-531 Switchyard. PACRO will use the oil, which can be reused or recycled, to provide a revenue stream for economic development in the Kentucky counties of McCracken, Ballard, Marshall and Graves, and Massac County in Illinois.
“The funds generated from the sale of this oil will help boost economic development efforts in our region,” PACRO Executive Director Greg Wiles said. “The partnership PACRO has with DOE allows us to create value to our communities by reusing materials or generating revenue from the sale and recycling of excess property and equipment. We are fortunate to have this partnership in place.”
During peak uranium-enrichment operations, the site utilized four switchyards to provide power to four process buildings. Power could be routed through one of more than 90 oil-filled circuit breakers to oil-filled transformers located in the switchyards. The transformer oil acted as an insulator and cooling agent in the system.
Committed to community partnerships and works to ensure excess items are made available to PACRO for economic development, when appropriate, DOE is also working to reduce overall utility costs and minimize utility distribution systems that are no longer needed at the site. Since the Paducah Site began deactivation of the switchyards, over 500,000 gallons of transformer oil has been transferred to PACRO.
“Part of our mission at the Paducah Site is to reduce waste and to ensure we are good stewards of the environment. This effort includes finding ways to reuse or recycle materials no longer needed at the site,” DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Site Office Paducah Site Lead Jennifer Woodard said. “This stewardship provides an added benefit to our community through PACRO.”
The C-531 Switchyard is the last of the Paducah’s Site electrical switchyards to be shut down, and it has been replaced by a more energy efficient substation powered and monitored by the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC (FRNP), DOE’s deactivation and remediation contractor, will complete the final steps to deactivate the switchyard this summer.
“Since PGDP ceased operations in 2013, electricity needs at the Paducah Site have reduced significantly,” FRNP Program Manager Myrna Redfield said. “The switchyards were designed to deliver up to 3,000 megawatts per hour. Today, the site only requires about 10 megawatts per hour. Deactivating the switchyards allows DOE to advance its cleanup mission.”
Jessica Vasseur is the public affairs manager at Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.