DOE site workers find ways to give back

Although the holidays looked different this year, employees at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Paducah Site still found innovative ways to give back to the community.
Traditionally, this time of year would have been filled with in-person fundraisers and other charitable events where Paducah site workers would donate their time and money to help families in need across the region.
This year, with nonprofits working to serve more families than ever before, DOE contractors and their employees sought new solutions to volunteerism and fundraisers while still adhering to COVID-19 protective measures.
Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC (FRNP), Swift & Staley Inc. (SSI), Mid-America Conversion Services, LLC (MCS), and Enterprise Technical Assistance Services, Inc. (ETAS) replaced in-person events with on-air and online fundraisers, take-away luncheons, drive-through events, and volunteerism opportunities that included members of employees’ households.
Unable to host its annual United Way fundraiser in person this year, FRNP partnered with WKMS, 91.3 FM, in a matching funds campaign that raised money for the nonprofit. The company also coordinated an employee “to-go” lunch in support of the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club.
While several contractors contributed corporate donations to the Kare for Kids’ drive-through Christmas party, some personnel from FRNP, SSI, and MCS volunteered their time to ensure foster children in the region were able to safely partake in Christmas activities and receive gifts. Kare for Kids’ is a Paducah Site employee-driven nonprofit organization.
FRNP, SSI, ETAS, and DOE employees contributed to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. In-person shopping events and delivery of gifts was coordinated using social distance and face coverings. Personnel will also ring bells with members of their household for the organization throughout the season, raising funds to support Christmas needs for local families.
In addition, SSI and their employees are donating to the Family Service Society’s Santa for a senior program, which connects senior adults with gifts and other much-needed items during the winter months.
Additional organizations that will receive monetary support from site contractors and personnel include Toys for Tots, Cassidy’s Cause, Starfish Orphan Ministry, and Sunrise Children’s Services.
Individuals will also volunteer with members of their household at this year’s Christmas in the Park, an event coordinated by Paducah Power that benefits Paducah Cooperative Ministries, Family Service Society, Salvation Army, and St. Vincent DePaul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.