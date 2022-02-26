Daily cost-saving measures at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site are reducing costs and improving safety.
In 2021, Swift & Staley Inc., the infrastructure support services contractor for the DOE site, replaced 320 outdoor sodium street lighting fixtures with LED fixtures under the Street Lighting Project Phase I & II. The site uses approximately 800 light fixtures to illuminate the area.
The lighting upgrades provide superior illumination to address safety concerns and save costs by reducing electric usage. The replacements will reduce the number of light bulbs replaced each year and will decrease the amount of electricity used by approximately half. Old sodium lights needed replacing once a year on average, whereas LED lights are expected to have ten plus years of service.
The next phase of the site lighting upgrade is planned for 2022, which will consist of replacing another 128 fixtures, resulting in further efficiencies.
“DOE will be at this site remediating and removing structures for the foreseeable future.” said Joel Bradhurne, DOE Portsmouth/Paducah project office manager. “These lighting upgrades pay for themselves and allow those resources to be devoted to site remediation.”
According to Tammy Courtney, SSI vice president and project manager, “Not only does safely completing this project reduce costs, it also enhances the safety of our workforce with better lighting. Also, LED is environmentally friendly.”
