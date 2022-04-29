The U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Site was built to function much like a small city, with its own water treatment, fire department, security force, post office, medical facility, and sewage treatment plant.
Now that uranium enrichment production has ceased, the site no longer needs the extensive infrastructure once required to support the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. As projects to deactivate facilities proceed, DOE partners with the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization to identify items that can be transferred to PACRO for reuse and recycling via DOE’s Asset Recovery Program.
Recently, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, DOE’s deactivation and remediation contractor, completed the partial dismantlement of the C-537 Switchyard. The switchyard was one of four that provided electricity to the site prior to the construction of a more energy-efficient substation now powered and monitored by the Tennessee Valley Authority.
As a result of this partial dismantlement, DOE transferred 104,150 pounds of recyclable metals and other materials to PACRO, which will support economic development projects in Ballard, Graves, Marshall, and McCracken Counties in Kentucky, and Massac County in southern Illinois.
“The unique partnership between DOE and PACRO allows the site to expand sustainable solutions to reducing waste at the site and provide investment dollars to the community,” DOE Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office Manager Joel Bradburne said.
In addition to transferring recyclable metals, DOE is in the process of transferring a 650-horsepower package boiler to PACRO. The site uses portable natural-gas package boilers, contained on an enclosed semi-trailer, to provide a clean and efficient source of energy at the site. The boiler produces as much as 21,200 pounds of steam per hour, enough to heat approximately 3,800 homes.
Since PACRO’s inception it has saved DOE disposal costs on excess property while generating revenue to promote job retention and creation in the area. Because of this, there has been $831,403 investment dollars generated to date from total asset sales.
“As work progresses in Paducah, we will continue to prioritize recycling and reuse in support of DOE’s on-going cleanup mission,” said Myrna Redfield, president of FRNP.
