Turning the 10,000 tons of nickel stored at the U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site into economic development opportunities could take a while, the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization learned Wednesday.
The PACRO board continued its discussion around the substance's potential as a surplus asset with a near two-hour presentation by representatives of CVMR, a company headquartered in Canada which is in the business of refining metals, including nickel.
The process began over two months ago when CVMR officials made a presentation to Eddie Jones, PACRO board chair, Greg Wiles, PACRO executive director, and Richie Galloway, the organization's vice chair.
At its July meeting, the board agreed to have Michael Hargett, CVMR president, give a presentation to the whole board. Jones said CVMR has been trying to do something with the nickel at the Paducah site for over 20 years, and was involved in an analysis in 2007 for DOE about what could be done with it.
"Number one, this is not our nickel. And, number two, this (DOE site) is not our land, but it is our duty to promote this conversation," Jones reminded members at the outset of the presentation.
"This is not our first trip to Paducah, talking to PACRO and DOE and the citizens here for the last 24 years," said Hargett.
"There is an asset here we are quite interested in. It's a significant asset we have the required skills and capabilities to address and we're anxious to do that. We hope you can appreciate the value and potential that the significant asset has to the Paducah-Purchase area and what it could mean to turn a waste material into something very beneficial."
According to Hargett, CVMR wants to buy the nickel from DOE, but has faces some hurdles, including a moratorium enacted approximately 25 years ago that prevents it from being sold.
"We want that material. We have the technology, we have the experience and we are willing to buy the material from DOE," he said.
CVMR wants to build a facility inside the DOE site to refine the contaminated nickel, reducing the amount that has to be managed and disposed of by DOE, he said.
"We need congressional support. That is going to be essential in getting DOE to move instead of telling us 'it's too hard to do,' or that there's this moratorium. We simply need some consideration, some evaluation to move this program ahead."
PACRO is the single point of contact designated by DOE to identify and reuse surplus assets from the DOE site to help offset the economic impact on communities, including the loss of jobs, in the aftermath of the plant ceasing operations.
Jones termed the presentation "an interesting conversation, one that could lead to new jobs. Our job as PACRO is to help identify and promote conversations that would take DOE assets and multiply them into jobs.
"I think where we go from here is we try to elevate details of this conversation to the levels of Congress and levels of the United States Senate."
