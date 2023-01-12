As the U.S. Department of Energy Paducah site completed its first site-level emergency exercise since the beginning of COVID-19, construction crews broke ground on a new Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to improve the coordination and response to emergencies across the site.

The 3,500 square foot facility will replace the existing EOC, which was established in the site’s C-300 Control Building around 1990. The C-300 Control Building was built during the 1950s. The new modern facility will be used to monitor environmental conditions and to house emergency management personnel.

