PADNWS-05-12-23 CHAMBER BREAKFAST_PIC

Joel Bradburne spoke Thursday at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast about ongoing cleanup efforts for the former gaseous diffusion plant. Bradburne is manager of the Department of Energy Portsmouth-Paducah Project Office, where he oversees demolition progress and the depleted uranium hexafluoride conversion project at both locations.

 MASON BLANFORD | The Sun

Joel Bradburne spoke on what he called a “generational commitment” Thursday, at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast, about cleanup work at the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

“The way I see it today — it’s generational. We tend to think of these things as just one big operation, but in Paducah, it’s a cooperation and quality-of-work that started a while ago,” said Bradburne, manager of the U.S. Department of Energy Portsmouth-Paducah Project Office, where he oversees demolition progress and the depleted uranium hexafluoride conversion project at both locations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In