The U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site and several site contractors teamed together last month to raise nearly 28,000 pounds of food for area organizations, through an annual campaign.
“Summer has always been a difficult season for many of our local nonprofit food pantries and kitchens,” stated Jennifer Woodard, Paducah site lead of DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office.
“This year, those challenges have been increased further by COVID-19. These donations will help local nonprofits continue to provide much-needed services for our communities.”
DOE, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership LLC, Swift & Staley Inc., Enterprise Technical Assistance Services Inc. and Mid-America Conversion Services LLC all participated in a digital campaign to support the federal “Feds Feed Families” program in July and raised 27,810 pounds of food, according to a DOE news release.
The 2020 campaign benefited Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Martha’s Vineyard, Marcella’s Kitchen in Benton, Salvation Army, River City Mission in McCracken County, St. Mary’s Food Pantry and Lighthouse Community Food Bank in Ballard County and COPE Food Pantry in Massac County, Illinois.
PCM Executive Director Heidi Suhrheinrich said Monday she appreciates the program’s contribution, while Martha’s Vineyard founder Martha Bell described it as a “wonderful blessing.”
“In the midst of all the other things that people are going through on a day-to-day basis, I always appreciate it when people think not only of what their experience is, but what the experience is for other people, and that’s what this project is,” Suhrheinrich told The Sun.
She said PCM was able to restock some shelves in its food pantry.
“Overall, we’re in pretty good shape in the pantry, but there are certain things that we had gaps in that we wanted to make sure we always have,” she said.
“Things like peanut butter, spaghetti sauce to go with the spaghetti and there are some important things that we have to have, and so, a project like what the DOE does in the summertime hits us at a time when food donations are typically a little bit lower than average. Of course, there is no average this year.”
Bell said it greatly helps the nonprofit.
“We depend on that,” she added. “That’s how we supplement our yearly pantry. We’ve been doing some extra bags of groceries and everything, so far with this going on, and that just came in wonderfully for us.”
The “Feds Feeds Families” program aids local food pantries and food banks in the summertime when organizations may see a decrease in donations and an increase in need. The national campaign has collected more than 9 million pounds of food to donate since it launched in 2009, DOE stated.
