DOE Paducah site breaks record for annual food drive

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Site and the site contractors donated enough food to fill a 53-foot semi-trailer with more than 42,000 pounds of food, which were given to nine regional charities. This was the most food raised since the site began participating in the program.
DOE, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC, Swift & Staley Inc., Enterprise Technical Assistance Services, Inc., and Mid-America Conversion Services, LLC, participated in a “virtual food drive” to support the federal government’s Feds Feed Families program.
A “virtual food drive” is when donors give online instead of in-person and allows the charities to purchase food with the funds raised.
“The Feds Feed Families program was created to help local food pantries and food banks keep their shelves stocked during the summer months when they traditionally see a decrease in donations and an increase in needs from their communities,” said Paducah Site Lead Jennifer Woodard of DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office. “It’s a great way for DOE and our site contractors to give back to the communities we all love.”
This year’s campaign benefited Marcella’s Kitchen in Marshall County; Community Kitchen, Paducah Cooperative Ministries, Martha’s Vineyard, Salvation Army, and River City Mission in McCracken County; St. Mary’s Food Pantry and Lighthouse Community Food Bank in Ballard County; and COPE Food Pantry in Massac County, Illinois.
“Paducah Cooperative Ministry (PCM) is blessed to be included in this generous effort to help lift up struggling families in our community,” PCM Executive Director Heidi Suhrheinrich said.
“Our region cares very deeply for one another and we can’t bear the thought that anyone would ever have to go hungry. PCM is grateful to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Site and the Feds Feed Families project for lending a hand!”
This national campaign has collected more than 99 million pounds of food since it was established in 2009.
