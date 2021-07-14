Workers involved in the cleanup at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site were recently able to get a closer look at the primary source of off-site groundwater contamination directly underneath the C-400 cleaning building.
Prior to the completed deactivation of the C-400 building by the Paducah site deactivation and remediation contractor, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, previous investigations were limited to outside the building.
The removal of equipment and systems no longer needed allowed workers to bring in large drilling equipment and drill through the floor into the soil to determine the extent of groundwater contaminant below the building.
“Being able to expand the investigation (beneath the building) helps us gain a more complete understanding of the full nature and extent of the contamination, all the way down into the aquifer,” said Jennifer Woodard, Paducah Site lead for the Portsmouth/Paducah project office.
“This knowledge is important to determine a path for future cleanup under the C-400 complex as well as for groundwater contamination at the site.”
The 350,000-square-foot facility operated from 1952 to 2014. It was used to clean parts and equipment using trichloroethylene, which was a common industrial degreaser discovered contaminating off-site groundwater wells in 1988.
Since investigation fieldwork began in November 2019, DOE has installed 18 monitoring wells, and collected more than 325 groundwater samples and more than 2,000 soil samples as part of the ongoing probe.
What DOE learns from this investigation will help the cleanup program determine options for future cleanup.
“We continue the investigation in order to determine future actions that are protective of the environment and the public,” said Myrna Redfield, FRNP program manager.
