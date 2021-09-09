Deactivation and remediation workers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site recently celebrated 2 million safe hours worked without a lost-time injury, a significant achievement.
“Protecting our workers’ safety is our most important achievement,” said Myrna Redfield, program manager for Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, a DOE contractor.
“Our No. 1 goal is to make sure our workers return home to their families in the same condition in which they arrived to work.”
Consistent communication with the workforce played a pivotal role in FRNP’s positive safety record. Safety-themed messages are incorporated into daily meetings, company apparel and employee publications.
Workers are routinely invited to share safety suggestions and concerns with their managers so appropriate actions can be taken to ensure all workers feel safe on the job.
“Managers and employees work together to identify areas and resources we can improve. It’s this open line of communication that is helping to drive safety at the Paducah site,” Redfield said.
FRNP recently launched its “Take Two for Safety” campaign, which promotes strong communication and worker engagement with managers.
“Whether we are planning work or performing a task, it is important that we talk to all involved and take appropriate actions to ensure our work can be performed safely, with the right knowledge and tools,” said United Steel Workers Local 550 President Gary Wilson.
“We’ve achieved these safe work hours because our managers and workers continue to make safety a priority every day.”
