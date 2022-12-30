Employees at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site donated hundreds of bicycles, toys and other donations to several local non-profit agencies during the months of November and December.

Each year, employees of Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC (FRNP), Swift & Staley Inc. (SSI), Mid-America Conversion Services, LLC (MCS), and Enterprise Technical Assistance Services, Inc. (ETAS) team up to support several regional non-profit organizations to ensure children receive what they need as well as a few items they want during the holiday season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In