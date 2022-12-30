Employees at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site donated hundreds of bicycles, toys and other donations to several local non-profit agencies during the months of November and December.
Each year, employees of Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC (FRNP), Swift & Staley Inc. (SSI), Mid-America Conversion Services, LLC (MCS), and Enterprise Technical Assistance Services, Inc. (ETAS) team up to support several regional non-profit organizations to ensure children receive what they need as well as a few items they want during the holiday season.
“I am amazed and thankful for the generosity of our contractors and their workforce,” Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office (PPPO) Manager Joel Bradburne said. “So many children and families in our local communities benefit from their kindness and the corporate donations contributed to local non-profits each year.”
This year, site contractors and their employees donated time and gifts to Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, Salvation Army’s bell ringing, Kare for Kids Christmas Party to support local foster children, Toys for Tots, Cassidy’s Cause, Sunrise Children’s Services, Starfish Orphan Ministry and the Christmas in the Park food drive.
