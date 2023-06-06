PADNWS-06-07-23 DOE - PHOTO

A $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will help provide a better understanding for the future use of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

 DOE photo

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has been awarded a $2 million non-competitive financial assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management to develop a reindustrialization plan for the future of the site.

“We are honored to receive this grant,” said Sandra Wilson, Paducah chamber president/CEO. “The chamber believes the community needs to address during the current remediation phase what the needs are for the future of the site.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In