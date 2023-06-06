The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has been awarded a $2 million non-competitive financial assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management to develop a reindustrialization plan for the future of the site.
“We are honored to receive this grant,” said Sandra Wilson, Paducah chamber president/CEO. “The chamber believes the community needs to address during the current remediation phase what the needs are for the future of the site.”
According to Wilson, the objectives will include a broad study of the site and planning for future land use. This includes current infrastructure of buildings, roads, utilities; identifying growth and new economic development project initiatives; a timeline for land availability; and needed workforce for the future. The study is expected to also identify related projects/processes best suited for the area.
“Our community needs to prepare now for the next 50 years and beyond of usage for this valuable asset,” Wilson said.
The grant request was part of the Paducah chamber’s federal priorities. Each year the chamber develops a list of those priorities and also coordinates a DC Fly-In for a group of community leaders to travel to Washington D.C. to discuss the needs of our area.
“The funding at the DOE site is always on our list,” Wilson said. “We want to thank Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman James Comer who listened to our needs and supported this grant.”
“Today’s funding is an important step toward reimagining the possibility and promise of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant,” said McConnell. “As Senate Republican Leader and a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I’ve leveraged my role across administrations to ensure this site is supported and funded through its transition. I look forward to seeing the Paducah chamber of commerce bring their vision for redevelopment to life.”
The DOE Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office oversees environmental cleanup at the Paducah Site, which produced enriched uranium for national security and later commercial energy purposes until operations ceased in 2013.
“Placing the future vision of the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant site in the hands of the community allows DOE to align cleanup strategies to promote sustainable redevelopment,” said Joel Bradburne, Portsmouth and Paducah Project Office manager.
“I was glad to work with Leader McConnell on behalf of my constituents in Paducah and the surrounding communities to secure this award which underscores the shared goal of the federal government and the community — returning growing industries to the site housing the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. I am confident the Paducah chamber of commerce will utilize this funding to provide the community with valuable insight on future development opportunities and assist with planning for workforce needs after cleanup is completed,” said Comer.
The chamber will hire a contractor/consultant with knowledge and expertise in this type of work and the local community to conduct the project. Wilson said there will be many partners consulted during the study including the DOE, Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization, city of Paducah, McCracken County, Greater Paducah Economic Development, the State of Kentucky, including the Department of Fish and Wildlife and the cabinets of Economic Development and Energy and Environmental, the state Office of Energy Policy and local universities, among others.
“The Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant has provided jobs for multiple generations of families in this community since the 1950s and even as cleanup takes place continues to be a major employer today,” said Paducah Mayor George Bray. “The reindustrialization of the site will be a major source of prosperity for future generations. We are excited to take the first step in determining how we move forward in a manner that ensures that prosperity.”
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer called the grant “another piece of the puzzle that moves us forward with a strategic and thoroughly vetted plan, short and long- term for the PGDP. Senator McConnell and Rep. Comer have consistently answered our Community’s call for assistance in reindustrialization of the site. It is critical that we get this right and we know that we will.”
This financial assistance grant, totaling $2 million, will be administered over a three-year period effective June 5, 2023 through December 31, 2025.
