DOE - PHOTO

The DOE site tours are planned for Aug. 27 and Sept. 17. More information is available at tours@pad.pppo.gov.

 Contributed photo

The U.S. Department of Energy is once again offering public tours of the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. Site tours are planned on Aug. 27 and Sept. 17, both Saturdays.

Online registration for the public tours is now open athttps://fourriversnuclearpartnership.com/tours.

