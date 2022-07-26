The U.S. Department of Energy is once again offering public tours of the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. Site tours are planned on Aug. 27 and Sept. 17, both Saturdays.
The tours will provide a close-up view of the formerly operating uranium enrichment facilities and a unique opportunity to learn about the plant history and its current activities. The tours are free of charge, on a first come, first-served basis, and will accommodate up to 40 people.
Participants are required to attend the tour orientation at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College Emerging Technology Building. Participants in the morning tours are required to attend orientation at 8 a.m. and will return to the college by 11:30 a.m. Participants in the afternoon tours are required to attend orientation at noon and will return to the college at 3:30 p.m.
• Provide a valid government issued photo I.D.
• Be a minimum of 18 years of age
• Leave all cameras, cell phones, recording devices, and any other electronic devices that have wireless or Bluetooth capability
When CDC Community Levels are elevated for McCracken County, participants must provide proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours, and face masks are required.
