Doctor's vision set on creating community clinic

Vision to reality. Sometimes it happens while other times the vision can remain just that or perhaps, unfortunately, fade away over time.
Dr. Ali Jessee wasn’t going to let her vision to tend to the needs of Marshall Countians disappear. Instead, the Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care clinic has been brick and mortar and flesh and blood for well over a year.
Jessee, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, moved to Western Kentucky from the Louisville area in 2012 to join then-Western Baptist as a hospitalist. After the hospital transitioned to Baptist Health, she began full-time work at Marshall County Hospital in its emergency room and later worked five years with both Marshall County Hospital and Baptist Health.
Caring for a multitude of patients, Jessee caught a glimpse for the need of another primary care facility.
“So many people would come through the ER and say ‘I don’t have a primary care doctor’ or ‘I couldn’t get a hold of my primary care doctor,’ ” she recalled.
Doing both in-patient and ER work, Jessee saw how vital follow-up care seemed to be slipping through the cracks. And with her, her husband and family being nestled in their Marshall County farm, the idea of taking the mantle of a country doctor formed in her mind.
“We were just six miles down the road, I could probably ride my horse or get on my four-wheeler if it got bad with the weather,” Jessee said she pondered at the time.
Armed with a business plan, ideas for personnel who she wanted to work in the clinic, specialists, and even the clinic’s location at 543 Powell Lane in Benton and its building specifications, she got the opportunity to make her pitch to Baptist Health Paducah hospital administrators.
“I said here’s my plan, this is what I want to do, this is the building I want to put it in, this is who I want to have in it, these are the specialists who I want to come down who’ve agreed to help me with this,” she said.
The primary care clinic also offers specialists in cardiology and urology, along with X-ray, ultrasound and lab services. It is also the second Baptist Health location in Marshall County, joining Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine and Marshall native Dr. Ashley Jessup, MD, in Calvert City.
And even with the grand plan taking shape, its heart and soul was to retain a community feel with the clinic’s operation and create a bond to Marshall County. The clinic’s Dr. Frances Horn, DO, and Jennifer Waters, APRN, are also Marshall County residents.
“I live on the Symsonia side of Marshall County and we tried to make sure we have Marshall County people,” Jessee added. “They want to keep their care in Marshall County so people can say, ‘Oh yeah, she goes to my church. I’m gonna go there,’ so it’s a community-type of clinic.”
Having connections through Baptist Health Paducah and Marshall County Hospital is another plus for the clinic. Jessee said she can call either hospital to get a patient into the emergency room or direct admitted.
“I had a patient come in and say she couldn’t get in with her heart doctor,” Jessee recalled. “I made one call and she got in at 9 that morning.”
Being connected to the community they serve, Jessee said, is at the root of the clinic’s calling.
“If you’re invested and worried about taking care of your next door neighbor or the ladies you go to church with, it makes you more vested in the clinic and the success of the clinic,” she said. “I think we have that here.”
To contact the clinic for an appointment or additional information, call 270-415-7070.
