PADNWS-02-11-23 BAPTIST HEALTH - PHOTO

Sierra Garrett, joined by her fiancé Justin Cotton, 5-month old daughter Piper Cotton and 4-year-old son Ezra Cotton, said she is grateful to be alive after having a heart emergency in September where doctors had to give her an emergency C-section and emergency heart surgery.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

A Graves County woman is now in recovery, and Baptist Health doctors say she is lucky to be alive after she arrived at Baptist Health Paducah in September with heart attack symptoms and required emergency heart surgery along with an emergency cesarean section at 32 weeks pregnant to deliver baby.

Sierra Garrett and her fiancé, Justin Cotton, credit the team of Baptist Health Paducah medical professionals for Garrett being here today, and for the delivery and treatment of their now 5-month-old daughter Piper Cotton.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In