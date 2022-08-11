With kids heading back to school, local medical practitioners remind parents to make sure their children are up-to-date on their vaccines.
In addition to other childhood vaccinations, Baptist Health Paducah recently announced it is now providing the COVID-19 vaccine to children between six months old and 4 years old.
This comes after the CDC approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in this age group in June and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended the vaccine to infants and young children. Those ages 5 and up can also receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Everyone knows COVID has not affected children like it has adults, but it is not a benign disease in kids,” Baptist Health Medical Group pediatrician Dr. Jeffrey Mudd said in a press release. “Kids can also have other consequences of COVID infections such as multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, inflammation of the heart, and an increased risk of developing diabetes.”
Overall, Baptist Health Medical Group pediatrician Dr. Caitlyn Cecil told The Sun children should visit their pediatrician once a year, where the doctor can make sure children are up to date on childhood vaccines to protect against illnesses like chicken pox and meningitis.
“I would remind parents that their children need to be seen once a year for annual wellness visits so that we can appropriately monitor their growth and development, and to make sure they are up to date on appropriate vaccines,” Cecil said.
Cecil said the ages of 4 years old and 11 years old are a common time for many vaccinations to be given to school-aged patients, but urged families to take their children every year for a physical for a doctor to assess the child’s health and any vaccination needs.
Mercy Health Nurse Practitioner Taylor Summarell said the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends on-time immunizations for all children and teens.
“Vaccine requirements can vary based on where you live and it is important to make sure your child is up to date. Immunizations are a safe, effective way to protect children from disease, as well as hospitalizations,” Summarell said.
Cecil said there has been a slight increase in the number of families working with their Baptist Health pediatricians to get their children up to date on their vaccinations. Some families did not want to risk taking otherwise healthy children to the doctor’s office during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.
Cecil also recommends children get a flu shot around October, or during the fall when flu cases tend to pick up, every year.
Getting kids vaccinated for COVID-19, Cecil added, could not only help curb community transmission, but could also help lessen disruptions in in-person learning and in-person activities.
Both Cecil and Summarell recommend parents and guardians call their pediatricians if they have any questions about their children’s vaccine schedules.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
