While frost and flurries have arrived in western Kentucky, COVID-19 is here to stay.
Dr. Anita Fleenor — an infectious disease physician with a private practice serving both Baptist Health and Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital — hopes that people will remember to put on a mask when they bundle up against the winter cold.
Pandemic fatigue has been a big factor in the continued spread of COVID-19, along with a misinterpretation of how people should be defining their personal bubble.
“People are meeting in larger groups and having family gatherings and birthdays … they’re just thinking it won’t happen to them,” Fleenor told the Sun Monday. “Family (bubbles) are who you live with, not who you’re related to.”
On the subject of the vaccine, Fleenor is being realistic.
“I think it sounds very hopeful and promising and it’s about the only light that we’ve had in this tunnel. We’ve had different treatments but none of them has been certainly the holy grail, or even great for that matter,” she said. “It’s still going to take a long time to vaccinate everybody and for people to develop an immunity that’s going to.
“It’s not going to be over right away and we’re definitely still looking at things getting worse before they get better.”
Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his Monday briefing that Kentucky will be receiving, in total, around 147,000 doses of COVID-19 before the end of the year — 38,000 from Pfizer and 109,000 from Moderna.
“The end of this virus is out there,” the governor said. “We can see it, and we can feel it. But it’s still months away, and until then, we’ve got to do the right things to protect one another, knowing that when we work hard, we save the lives of those around us and ensure we have the health care capacity we need.”
For a snap shot of how west Kentucky is currently faring, local COVID-19 case totals across the Purchase Area were as follows at 5:30 p.m. Monday:
• McCracken — 3,118
• Ballard — 287
• Calloway — 1,926
• Carlisle — 243
• Fulton — 272
• Graves — 1,957
• Hickman — 260
• Marshall — 1,163
These totals were sourced from releases from the four health departments servicing the eight-county area. Across these counties there have so far been 164 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Severity is one of the big things that Fleenor wishes she could drive home to everyone about this pandemic, along with the snapshot nature of testing (the possibility of someone testing negative one day and positive the next) and her desire to depoliticize it.
“I still think that there’s a segment of people that don’t get it, and that’s probably because it hasn’t directly touched their life,” the doctor added.
This is truly uncharted territory. Even with armed with her background in communicable illnesses, local infectious disease physician Anita Fleenor never thought something like COVID-19 would come along.
When COVID-19 first started making U.S. headlines in February, the doctor recalls a relative saying it was going to be like her World Series.
“I just remember thinking, ‘I don’t want to go to the World Series if this is what it’s like,’ ” she said. “This is something truly that I never thought would occur in my lifetime. It’s been pretty dramatic and pretty informational, too for a lot of people.”
After the dust settles, Fleenor is hoping that something good can be gleaned from the effort to fight COVID-19 and its spread.
“To be able to ramp up testing and having people thinking completely outside of the box on how you treat something like this, putting public administrators right at the same table as practitioners … it’s just totally changed a lot of things from my standpoint,” Fleenor said.
“The warp speed of things that have been developed is something that some people didn’t think was possible.”
