PADNWS-02-16-23 BETTY DOBSON - PHOTO

Betty Dobson, the director of the historic Hotel Metropolitan, was appointed chair of the Kentucky African-American Heritage Commission by Gov. Andy Beshear.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Betty Dobson of Paducah was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to chair the Kentucky African-American Heritage Commission, an organization she has served with since 2021.

The appointment came during the first week of February.

