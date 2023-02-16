Betty Dobson of Paducah was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to chair the Kentucky African-American Heritage Commission, an organization she has served with since 2021.
The appointment came during the first week of February.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 6:54 am
Betty Dobson of Paducah was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to chair the Kentucky African-American Heritage Commission, an organization she has served with since 2021.
The appointment came during the first week of February.
The Kentucky African-American Heritage Commission seeks to identify and promote awareness of significant African American influences on the history and culture of Kentucky and to support and encourage the preservation of Kentucky African American heritage and historic sites.
Dobson said she was excited to be appointed as chair of the 19-person commission.
“It’s a whole new challenge ahead of me,” she said. “My job will be to make sure that we keep to our mission of the preservation of African-American projects throughout the area — not just projects, but initiatives, like if people have a goal of sorts that we can assist with involving preservation — cemeteries, things of that nature — that’s supposed to be about our business.”
Dobson is the director of the historic Hotel Metropolitan, which was founded in 1908 by Maggie Steed and served as a hotel for African-American travelers until it closed in 1996.
The hotel served as a haven during the days of segregation and Jim Crow laws and was listed as a stop in the famous Green Book, which listed safe places for African-Americans to stay.
Among the famous people to have stayed at the Hotel Metropolitan were Louis Armstrong, Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald and Thurgood Marshall.
“I’m excited and scared all at the same time,” Dobson said of being named the commission chair. “I want to do a good job and represent our area, because I think this is the first time there has been a chair from western Kentucky, so I want to do my best to represent my area the best I can and still keep with the commission’s guidelines.
“As I sit on the commission, it seems to me that the focus is on the larger areas like Louisville, Lexington — places of that nature. But, we have a story to tell here just as well as any other place in Kentucky. So, my goal is to bring our story to the forefront and get our portion of the pie of recognition.”
Dobson was named to the commission by Beshear on July 2, 2021, to succeed Jamir Davis. Her term expires on Feb. 1, 2025. She served with the preservation community of the commission.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.